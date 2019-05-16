Uzo Aduba To Play Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming FX Series
Actress Uzo Aduba is reportedly slated to portray legendary congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming series, Mrs. America for FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Orange Is the New Black actress reportedly verified the reports on Twitter on Tuesday (May 14). The series will follow the backlash surrounding the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), THR reports. Aduba joins Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and other all-star actresses.
ERA, which prohibited gender discrimination, was introduced in Congress in 1923 but has yet to become law. Chisholm, who became the first black woman to serve in Congress and the first black woman in the United States to run for a major party’s presidential nomination, was a prominent advocate for ERA before she died in 2005.
Dahvi Waller wrote the nine-episode series and will also serve as the show's executive producer. Mrs. America is set to premiere on FX in 2020.