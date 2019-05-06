VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Kash Doll's Boss Tip? Be Unapologetically You

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Midwest-bred MC Kash Doll has collaborated with artists such as B.O.B., Big Sean, Trina and Lyrica Anderson, and opened up for Drake during the Detroit stop of his Summer Sixteen tour. She’s also gotten co-signs from both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. You may have heard some of her bodies of work like Brat Tail, The Vault, and 2016’s Trapped In The DollHouse, as well as her song "Ice Me Out" and "Chanel Slides" with Dreezy. She also just wrapped a stint the road during the Motivation tour with Meek Mill and Lil Durk.

Her latest single “Hustla” recently dropped, and features a mini-movie to accompany it. The movie chronicles the life of Kelly, a woman working in the adult entertainment industry who gets into her fair share of situations outside of the club.

“On social media, all you see is ‘oh, this girl got a new car, [stripping] looks all glitz and glam… girls think that that’s the way," the Detroit native said on 'Boss Talk.' However, the video shows a side to the life of a stripper many don't see, and that hip-hop doesn't glamorize. She details to host J'na Jefferson that there will be more to come for the Kelly Chronicles.

I don’t feel like we’ve had a female MC in a while from Detroit who represents what I represent.

Through her songs and her unapologetic persona, Kash Doll encapsulates what it means to be a boss in this day and age. When asked what makes someone a boss, the Republic Records MC said it all starts from within.

“It starts mentally, because you don’t gotta have money to be a boss,” she says. “The way you carry yourself, your demeanor, the way you look at things, the way you handle things… when you surround yourself with bosses, when everyone around you is winning, that’s what makes a boss… boss is a term I think people use very loosely… a boss can get it on her own." She also says that women who can classify themselves as "bosses" can also have the weight of her world on their shoulders and keep going.

"You get sick? You keep it pushing," she says. "You’re on your period? You keep it pushing. You’re tired? Keep it pushing. I did every show I’ve been booked for, I never missed an opportunity.”

As for what she's got cooking up next in the studio, Kash Doll says she's planning on dropping a project, but did not detail when that will drop. She wants to spring it on her fans when they least expect it.

“Expect fire," she says of the content of the forthcoming project. "I’m not gonna say anything, but it’s [coming] soon. I’m happier, I’m litty-er… I’ve been working with different producers, I have different features, it’s a lot of growth. I’m anxious but nervous at the same time, because it’s different.”

Listen to the full episode below.