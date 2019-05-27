toddler-says-princess-jasmine-doesnt-need-aladdin
A Little Girl Says Princess Jasmine Doesn't Need Aladdin To See The World

May 27, 2019 - 12:42 pm by Shenequa Golding

Fans of the beloved Disney animation, Aladdin will have a chance to journey back to fictitious Agrabah for the live-remake of the 1994 movie this weekend, and one little girl was eager to partake in the magic of it all.

However, during a car ride to the theater, she had a thought: why does Jasmine need Aladdin to show her the world anyway? She can totally do it herself.

Little Madison's mother recorded to aha moment and posted it on Instagram, which quickly went viral meriting 30,000 likes and 1,600 comments in a day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxycZPSgINZ/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine can just go by herself," Madison said in her car seat. "You don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world."

Yass Queen!

Plus, logistically speaking, Madison says there isn't enough room on the carpet so... sounds like Al's just going to have to hop on a train or something.

Will Smith takes on Robin Williams' iconic role as the Genie in the Disney remake. Princess Jasmine is played by Naomi Scott, Aladdin by Mena Massoud and Jafar is being portrayed by Marwan Kenzari. Aladdin is in theaters today!

