Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Blames Her For Strained Relationship With Son
Kevin Hunter Jr., the son of Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Sr., was arrested earlier this week for allegedly punching his father during a fight near their New Jersey home. Hunter is now reportedly accusing the mother of his child for putting up a wall between them, causing the relationship to suffer.
According to TMZ, “Sources with direct knowledge of the divorce say Wendy's estranged husband has been vocal, accusing Wendy of poisoning his relationship with their son, getting in his ear and talking smack about him.” He also has reportedly attempted to spend time with his 19-year-old son in recent weeks to short, sharp responses via text.
Kevin Jr.’s arrest on Wednesday (May 22) reportedly occurred over a confrontation regarding spousal support, and the notion that Ms. Williams is “brainwashing” their son. Kevin Sr. reportedly put his son in a headlock, prompting the punch to be thrown.
Hunter and the talk show host have been going through a very public divorce, which began after rumors of his long-term infidelity were proven true.