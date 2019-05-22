Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Not Pursuing Assault Charges Against Son

Things may have gotten physical between Wendy Williams' estranged husband Kevin Hunter and the couple's son Kevin Jr recently.

According to TMZ, the two got into a physical altercation Wednesday (May 22), with the 18-year-old punching his father in the nose.

The incident took place after the daytime talk show host dropped their son off at their New Jersey home. Kevin Jr reportedly didn't know his father was at the house.

The two allegedly left their home and drove to a nearby store when things escalated after Kevin Jr confronted his father about his demands for spousal support. The elder Kevin became indignant accusing his soon-to-be ex-wife of brainwashing their son.

Things got physical when he reportedly placed his son in a headlock and to get free, Kevin Jr punched him in the nose.

The Williams household has been rife with controversy ever since Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin after 19 years of marriage. The decision came after Kevin Hunter had a baby with another woman.

Hunter spoke to TMZ and said: "I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear."