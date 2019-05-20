Whitney Houston Hologram In Development Plus New Music

Seven years after Whitney Houston's death, the world-renowned singer's estate plans to keep her voice and legacy thriving. According to The New York Times, the "I Will Always Love You" singer's estate plan to work on a hologram and release new music.

Former manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston shared the details with the news site, stating the hologram sits at the top of the list of a forthcoming rollout of Houston's music. In addition to a touring hologram, talks of a Broadway production remains on the table. The revamping of Houston's business output arrives via Primary Wave Music Publishing, a marketing company that Houston's estate signed a contract with. The organization is entitled to 50 percent of Houston's assets like music and merchandise.

For Pat Houston, she hopes this new venture will remind the public of the highly-decorated artist's significance. "Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn't about the music anymore," Houston said. "People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place."

To reach this point of producing new avenues for Houston's memory to continue on, Pat Houston said "timing" was key. "It's been quite emotional for the past seven years," Houston said. "But now it's about being strategic." Details are still forthcoming.