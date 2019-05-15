Wu-Tang Clan To Drop EP Inspired By Documentary

On Friday (May 10), Wu-Tang Clan fans were treated to a gift from the iconic rap group in the form of their new docu-series, Of Mics and Men. Now, Wu-Tang lovers will be getting even more from the '90s group but this time it'll be new music. The collective took to their Twitter account to announce the release of their upcoming EP, Of Mics and Men, inspired by the docuseries.

"You've seen episode 1/Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work."

The EP should fit nicely with Wu-Tang's four-part docuseries. The last time the group dropped a project was in 2017 with the release of The Saga Continues. In 2019, the rap group has already released their docuseries, their EP drops this Friday, but they also have a 10-episode Hulu series inspired by them on the way, with rapper Dave East portraying a character similar to Method Man.