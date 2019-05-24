YG Releases '4REAL 4REAL' Album Featuring Meek Mill, Tyga, And More
After a brief delay, YG’s fourth studio album, 4REAL 4REAL is finally here. The 14-track project arrived on Friday (May 24) and features guest appearances by Meek Mill, Tyga, Kamaiyah, DaBaby, and more.
The album's release date was initially suspended in light of Nipsey Hussle's untimely death in March 2019. YG included a song, entitled "My Last Words (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)." The track includes audio from YG's speech at Nip's memorial service.
Just hours ahead of the album's release, YG announced that he would be giving a percentage of his album sales to Nip's two children. "I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album,” YG said in a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood. “By the time they get 18, from me, they’re gonna have a bag sitting there.”
Stream 4Real 4Real below.