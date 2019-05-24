Solange is the composer and director of a special performance piece titled "Witness!" The piece will be performed on September 17 at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

"So excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:)," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the event flyer, which features the picturesque venue. Tickets for the performance go on sale on May 31.

The Houston native is no stranger to elaborate stage productions and intricate, detail-driven performances. She's performed in places such as the Guggenheim and Marfa's Chinati Foundation, so we're sure "Witness!" will be one to remember.

Earlier this year, Solange dropped her performance slot at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, citing "major production delays" as the cause for cancellation. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the official Coachella Twitter page read.

The performance coincides with the release of her latest studio-album, When I Get Home. Check out her announcement below.

so excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:) tickets on sale friday may 31 🖤!

