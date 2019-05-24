Power 106 Presents The Liftoff
YG Releases '4REAL 4REAL' Album Featuring Meek Mill, Tyga, And More

May 24, 2019 - 8:26 am by VIBE Staff

His fourth studio album includes a Nipsey Hussle tribute track. 

After a brief delay, YG’s fourth studio album, 4REAL 4REAL is finally here. The 14-track project arrived on Friday (May 24) and features guest appearances by Meek Mill, Tyga, Kamaiyah, DaBaby, and more.

The album's release date was initially suspended in light of Nipsey Hussle's untimely death in March 2019. YG included a song, entitled "My Last Words (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)." The track includes audio from YG's speech at Nip's memorial service.

Just hours ahead of the album's release, YG announced that he would be giving a percentage of his album sales to Nip's two children. "I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album,” YG said in a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood. “By the time they get 18, from me, they’re gonna have a bag sitting there.”

Stream 4Real 4Real below.

Performance Space New York's Spring Gala
Solange's Performance Piece 'Witness!' To Premiere In September

Solange is the composer and director of a special performance piece titled "Witness!" The piece will be performed on September 17 at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

"So excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:)," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the event flyer, which features the picturesque venue. Tickets for the performance go on sale on May 31.

The Houston native is no stranger to elaborate stage productions and intricate, detail-driven performances. She's performed in places such as the Guggenheim and Marfa's Chinati Foundation, so we're sure "Witness!" will be one to remember.

Earlier this year, Solange dropped her performance slot at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, citing "major production delays" as the cause for cancellation. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the official Coachella Twitter page read.

The performance coincides with the release of her latest studio-album, When I Get Home. Check out her announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

so excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:) tickets on sale friday may 31 🖤!

A post shared by @ saintrecords on May 23, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

YG To Give Percentage Of Album Sales To Nipsey Hussle's Children

YG is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, 4REAL 4REAL. Ahead of the album's Friday release, YG stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood on Wednesday (May 23), where he discussed his friendship with Nipsey Hussle. He also revealed his plans to donate a percentage of his album sales to Nip's two children.

YG revealed his thoughtful plan when he was asked about the epitaph that is included on the album's cover art.  "I put that 'In Loving Memory of Nip' on the album because I'm giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. So by the time they hit 18, from me, they gonna have a bag," YG explained. He also noted that he is considering making donations to the family for the next six albums.

Nipsey and YG have been friends since 2010. "I think we did some music the same day," YG said of their first encounter. "After that, we just kept running across each other on some L.A. shit. From that, it just started to build... He ended up being like a big brother to me," YG says. "The brand shit was the thing we talked about all the time, building a brand that's gonna [outlast] you."

4REAL 4REAL was slated to drop earlier this year but was pushed back in light of Nipsey's untimely passing. It now drops this Friday (May 24).

Young Thug, J. Cole, And Travis Scott Drop New Song 'The London'

Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott connected on their new song, "The London."

The song was initially teased during Rolling Loud Miami this month. Attendees reportedly spotted flyers that hinted at the mysterious project. The flyers promised a "summer anthem" titled "The London."

T-Minus, who produced Cole's "MIDDLE CHILD," also produced the latest track. The new track may be from Thugger's next project, GØŁDMØÜFDÖG, which will reportedly be produced by Cole.

In addition to the album, Thug is also preparing for an indoor live event concept, titled "Family Business," which will take place in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 31.

Listen to "The London" in the video above.

