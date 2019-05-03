YG, Eminem, PnB Rock, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

Spring is here, and with May showers comes a boatload of new music releases. From YG to Eminem, Logic, and Pnb Rock, we've compiled a list of the best Friday releases you have to stream. Check them out below.

PnB Rock – TrapStar Turnt PopStar

After months of hints, PnB Rock has finally released his sophomore project, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. The album is a double-disc project, consisting of 18 songs and features guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Diplo, Lil Skies, A Boogie, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and the late XXXTentacion.

In a recent interview on "The Cruz Show," PnB discussed the differences between a trap star and a pop star. He suggests the "trap star side," which occupies half of the album's focus, is about "pain and struggle." By contrast, he said "the popstar side is me having fun. I'm not stressing out, I'm waking up in foreign places."

Listen to TrapStar Turnt PopStar below.

YG Ft. Tyga & Jon Z – "Go Loko"

As the due date for his forthcoming album approaches, YG joined forces with Tyga and Puerto Rican artist Jon Z for their new collaboration, " Go Loko." The song arrives just one week after his controversial music video for "Stop Snitchin'," which depicted YG as a slave.

"Go Loko" is likely a single from YG's forthcoming album, 4REAL 4REAL. The album was originally scheduled to drop in April 2019, but was pushed back in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's death.

Listen to "Go Loko" below.

Logic & Eminem – "Homicide"

Logic and Eminem teamed up for their new single, "Homicide." Logic and Em push each other on their first song together, trading double-time flows and boastful multisyllabic rhymes. The sparse, straightforward beat was produced by Bregma and Shroom. The song ends with audio of comedian Chris D'Elia's hilarious impersonation of Eminem's rapping, which went viral in early 2019.

The single arrives three months after Logic opened up Eminem's concert at Aloha Stadium. The song is the third release from Logic's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind project, following the album's title track and "Keanu Reeves."

Listen to "Homicide" below.

Iggy Azalea – "Started"

Iggy Azalea is back with a new single. "Started" is the second track to be released off of her long-awaited sophomore album, In My Defense. In preparation for the new music drop, Iggy teased a series of stills and video clips of her dressed in outrageously luxurious ensembles. In My Defense serves as a follow-up to 2014's The New Classic.

Listen to "Started" below.

Bhad Bhabie Ft. Megan The Stallion – "Bestie (Remix)"

Bhabie Bhabie has enlisted Megan The Stallion for the "Bestie (Remix)," and it sounds like a banger. The song originally featured Kodak Black, but Meg definitely put some much-needed, H-town flare on the track. A music video for the version Kodak was on was also released in Mar. 2019, which included a cameo from DMX.

Listen to "Bestie (Remix) below.