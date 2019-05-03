friday-music-releases-may-2-1556894007
YG, Eminem, PnB Rock, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

May 3, 2019 - 10:36 am by VIBE

Spring is here, and with May showers comes a boatload of new music releases. From YG to Eminem, Logic, and Pnb Rock, we've compiled a list of the best Friday releases you have to stream. Check them out below.

PnB Rock – TrapStar Turnt PopStar

After months of hints, PnB Rock has finally released his sophomore project, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. The album is a double-disc project, consisting of 18 songs and features guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Diplo, Lil Skies, A Boogie, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and the late XXXTentacion.

In a recent interview on "The Cruz Show," PnB discussed the differences between a trap star and a pop star. He suggests  the "trap star side," which occupies half of the album's focus, is about "pain and struggle." By contrast, he said "the popstar side is me having fun. I'm not stressing out, I'm waking up in foreign places."

Listen to TrapStar Turnt PopStar below.

YG Ft. Tyga & Jon Z  – "Go Loko"

As the due date for his forthcoming album approaches, YG joined forces with Tyga and Puerto Rican artist Jon Z for their new collaboration, " Go Loko." The song arrives just one week after his controversial music video for "Stop Snitchin'," which depicted YG as a slave.

"Go Loko" is likely a single from YG's forthcoming album, 4REAL 4REAL. The album was originally scheduled to drop in April 2019, but was pushed back in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's death.

Listen to "Go Loko" below.

 

Logic & Eminem – "Homicide"

Logic and Eminem teamed up for their new single, "Homicide." Logic and Em push each other on their first song together, trading double-time flows and boastful multisyllabic rhymes. The sparse, straightforward beat was produced by Bregma and Shroom. The song ends with audio of comedian Chris D'Elia's hilarious impersonation of Eminem's rapping, which went viral in early 2019.

The single arrives three months after Logic opened up Eminem's concert at Aloha Stadium. The song is the third release from Logic's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind project, following the album's title track and "Keanu Reeves."

Listen to "Homicide" below.

Iggy Azalea – "Started"

Iggy Azalea is back with a new single. "Started" is the second track to be released off of her long-awaited sophomore album, In My Defense.  In preparation for the new music drop, Iggy teased a series of stills and video clips of her dressed in outrageously luxurious ensembles. In My Defense serves as a follow-up to 2014's The New Classic.

Listen to "Started" below.

Bhad Bhabie Ft. Megan The Stallion  – "Bestie (Remix)"

Bhabie Bhabie has enlisted Megan The Stallion for the "Bestie (Remix)," and it sounds like a banger. The song originally featured Kodak Black, but Meg definitely put some much-needed, H-town flare on the track. A music video for the version Kodak was on was also released in Mar. 2019, which included a cameo from DMX.

Listen to "Bestie (Remix) below.

Premiere: The Hamiltones Beg For Love In 'Pieces' Music Video

We've all been there – when a relationship is reaching its possible end, and one side is fighting to keep the partner they love so much. Begging a woman to stay has made for legendary songs, and on "Pieces," The Hamiltones sing their hearts out while trying to keep a relationship together.

The music video, directed by EverydayLavan, shows each member of The Hamiltones singing longing, heartfelt vocals asking for another chance, while a woman becomes fed up while waiting on her man to come home to her. "Pieces" has slow, melodic vibes, and should be an instant listen for fans of classic R&B. The song will be released on streaming platforms at midnight (May 3).

J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E began as a trio of background vocalists for Grammy-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton, and earned adoration on social media and YouTube for their quartet-styled cover performances. After selling out The Apollo and working with the likes of Hamilton, PJ Morton and Tori Kelly, The Hamiltones are preparing their debut Watch The Ton3s for a June 7, 2019 release under Rapper Big Pooh's Common Cents Media Group / EMPIRE / Dame Inc.

Ariana Grande Shows Her Skills During 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande performed remotely from her Sweetener Tour for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The songbird, who recently headlined back-to-back Coachella Festival weekends, performed her hit "7 Rings" from her recent album, Thank U, Next. 

Much like the music video, Grande and her dancers were adorned in pink graffiti-emblazoned outfits, and a pink car was the focal point in her energetic performance. She also provided us with a dance breakdown, showing that she can be much more than a chill-inducing vocalist.

Last year, Grande was awarded Billboard's "Women Of The Year" award at their Women In Music ceremony, where she declared she would start putting herself and her happiness first and foremost.

"I have everything I've ever dreamt of having, and as of late I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest," she said during her speech.

Watch her performance above.

Ciara Brings Electric Energy To Performance At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The always performance-ready Ciara did not disappoint during her high-energy spot during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The “Dose” singer brought the choreography and the fire we’ve come to expect from a star of her caliber. She performed her new song "Thinkin' Bout You," and her performance– likely influenced and inspired by Janet and Michael Jackson– set the stage ablaze.

Rocking a pinstripe suit and crop top, a high ponytail and leather gloves, Cici strutted through the audience interacting with the crowd, and also showed us her incredible dance moves during a breakdown unlike another. It incorporated breakdancing, popping, twerking and more.

CiCi recently announced that she will indeed be releasing a new album titled Beauty Marks, which will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 project, Jackie.

“I actually started recording a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna so that was really fun; dancing around with my big belly in the studio,” she told ABC News of her forthcoming LP, which drops on May 10. “But I've been working on it for a little while, and it's really coming together, and I can't wait to share it with my fans."

Check out her performance above.

