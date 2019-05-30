YG Says There's A Lot Of "Fake" Love After Nipsey Hussle

YG is fed up with the fake love that is surrounding Nipsey Hussle following the rapper's untimely death. YG recently stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 30) to discuss the passing of his close friend and his new album, 4REAL 4REAL.

When asked how he felt about the seemingly artificial support for Nipsey in light of his death, YG suggested he was over it. "It's fake as f**k and it's like, my n***a like, you got all these fake ass motherf**kers living on planet Earth but the real ones is gone," he said around the 7:50 point of the video. "Take these fake n***as away, you feel me? Maybe we wouldn't be so sad."

Charlamagne Tha God then asked if he heard Joyner Lucas' song "Devil's Work," in which he references Nip's death and suggested that God take controversial leaders like Tomi Lahren and Donald Trump instead.

"Yeah I heard it," YG said. "I got a question mark for God right now. I don't understand this sh*t."

Although YG admitted that he is still trying to make sense of Nip's death, he said his daughter has played a huge role in helping him cope with his grief. "She made me really chill out a bit," he said of his daughter Harmony.

Watch YG's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.