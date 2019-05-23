YG To Give Percentage Of Album Sales To Nipsey Hussle's Children

The Compton rapper is also considering making donations for the next six albums.

YG is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, 4REAL 4REAL. Ahead of the album's Friday release, YG stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood on Wednesday (May 23), where he discussed his friendship with Nipsey Hussle. He also revealed his plans to donate a percentage of his album sales to Nip's two children.

YG revealed his thoughtful plan when he was asked about the epitaph that is included on the album's cover art. "I put that 'In Loving Memory of Nip' on the album because I'm giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. So by the time they hit 18, from me, they gonna have a bag," YG explained. He also noted that he is considering making donations to the family for the next six albums.

Nipsey and YG have been friends since 2010. "I think we did some music the same day," YG said of their first encounter. "After that, we just kept running across each other on some L.A. shit. From that, it just started to build... He ended up being like a big brother to me," YG says. "The brand shit was the thing we talked about all the time, building a brand that's gonna [outlast] you."

4REAL 4REAL was slated to drop earlier this year but was pushed back in light of Nipsey's untimely passing. It now drops this Friday (May 24).