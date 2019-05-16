YG To Star In Indie Drama Based In 1972 Alabama
West Coast rapper YG is further expanding his skill set and taking another dive into the world of acting. The 29-year-old just nabbed a role in the upcoming indie film, Tuscaloosa. The coming-of-age drama will tell the tale of a white teenager named Billy Mitchell dealing with the comings and goings of being a "disaffected son of Tuscaloosa's white middle class who must choose a path forward as ties of family, class, race and love make competing claims on his loyalty."
YG's fans will see him portray the character Antoine, "a black power activist and Vietnam war veteran who tangles with the Tuscaloosa police in 1972." This isn't YG's first stab at acting. While he may not have a decorated acting resume, he's made a couple of cameos in films and was most recently in the 2018 movie, White Boy Rick with Matthew McConaughey. According to Deadline, the "Big Bank" artist will star alongside Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer, and actors Devon Bostick, Tate Donovan and Marchant Davis.
The upcoming drama is based on W. Glasgow Phillips book of the same title. YG follows a long line of rappers who have dabbled in the film industry. Fellow emcees Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ludacris and LL Cool J are just a few of the artists who successfully made the transition into the world of cinema. This will be YG's second appearance in a feature film so only time will tell if the rapper trades in his bars for scripts, or if he keeps on doing both.