The Westboro Baptist Church, which the Southern Poverty Law Center refers to as “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” has taken aim at several historical black colleges or universities.

According to reports, the group plans to protest Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark-Atlanta University's forthcoming graduation ceremonies. In a press release earlier this month, the Kansas-based group said Spelman College’s "Women's Research and Resource Center of Spelman" is actually "more evidence does not seem necessary to demonstrate that this college is being grandly paid to produce perverts who aggressively strive to push others toward proud sin and down the path to hell. Repent!”

The group then took aim at Morehouse college over the fact it announced it would admit transgender men. “Morehouse, founded by Baptists, announced in April, 2019, that for 135 years only male students could enroll, but starting in 2020, females, who pretend that they are males, will be welcome. Check the neck! God’s moral law is immutable!” the group wrote.

In the group's attack against Clark-Atlanta University, the group aimed at Reverend Dr. Ken Walden, the President-Dean of Gammon Theological Seminary who is scheduled to deliver a prayer during the upcoming graduation ceremony.

“No true or spiritually helpful guidance will be offered by this man, whose lengthy resume is given in demonstration that he is worldly, men-pleaser who has made a career of misconstruing, wresting and lying about Jesus Christ and His Word. Flee from whorish, lying pastors!” the group added.

The director of public safety at Spelman released a statement, which was obtained by The Grio, assured students that extra security would be put in place. “We will have additional staff on hand to ensure that all events proceed safely and with minimal disruption if any at all,” the email read.