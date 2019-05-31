YNW Melly Is Reportedly Requesting Bond For His Double Murder Charge

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, YNW Melly is reportedly hoping to post bond in order to walk free before his trial. He is being charged two counts of first-degree murder in South Florida.

The site reads that Melly chose to stay put and surrender himself to authorities, which is why he doesn't think the court should consider him a flight risk. "On top of that, YNW points out he was born and raised in the area [of Florida] and his entire family lives there -- which he says is even more proof he isn't going anywhere," the site continues.

The "Murder On My Mind" rapper along with Cortlen Henry is accused of killing his two friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., and staging a fake drive-by shooting. The two suspects also reportedly left their victims at the hospital, although authorities believe that they were already deceased.

"Melly seems to like his chances in court. In the docs, he says there's no murder weapon, no witnesses tying him to the shooting, no DNA evidence implicating him and no motive," the site continues.

If convicted, the State of Florida is reportedly seeking the death penalty against Melly (born Jamell Demons).