Yo Gotti
Yo Gotti Reportedly Ordered To Pay $6.6 Million Over Failed Collaboration

May 29, 2019 - 12:50 am by Latifah Muhammad

A North Carolina judge ordered Yo Gotti to pay millions over a botched business deal. Gotti lost a $6.6 million default judgment Tuesday (May 28) after failing to appear in court to address allegations that he refused to sign off on the release of a song collaboration, despite pocketing $20,000 for the feature.

Michael Terry paid Gotti to work with his artist, Young Fletcher, in hopes of jump starting his career. The 38-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Mario Mims, reportedly refused to sign a side artist agreement which would have allowed Fletcher to release the song.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Judge Todd Burke approved $2.2 million in damages and tripled the judgment after concluding that Gotti participated in “unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

“Yo Gotti’s actions were willful and malicious and caused actual injury to the Plaintiffs,” Burke reportedly stated in the court decision.

Terry claims that he attempted to get in contact with Gotti and his team numerous times but to no avail. He also claimed Gotti tried to poach his artist. “At some point during this time period, Yo Gotti contacted Young Fletcher directly and privately offered him $150,000 to leave my label and join his instead,” Terry asserted in his affidavit. “Young Fletcher turned down the offer.”

Gotti is also accused of recording a new track with the same verse that he used for the song to “intentionally” make it seem as if Fletcher copied his music. Terry added that Gotti likely assumed that he could get over on the “small town” guys but was “sorely mistaken.”

Now that he won in court, Terry is prepared to do whatever it takes to get the money, including going after Gotti’s cars and Bel Air mansion. “He might want to pick up the phone.”

rih-joAni-getty-1559099067
Rihanna Casts 67-Year-Old Model JoAni Johnson In Fenty Campaign

Rihanna has an eye for great talent. The budding fashion and beauty mogul who previewed her Fenty luxury clothing line with LVMH in Paris last week cast a 67-year-old model that has been taking the industry by storm.

JoAni Johnson, a stunning grey-haired Harlem native standing at just 5 feet 4 inches tall, has worked with the likes of Oswald Boateng, Pyer Moss, and CDLM clothing among others. Johnson’s career is only a few years old but she has already been featured in Vogue, Allure, and Essence magazines to name a few, and made her New York Fashion Week debut last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FENTY.com

A post shared by FEИTY (@fenty) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Her modeling career took flight thanks to a viral video about aging gracefully and being comfortable with her silver locks. Johnson hit her first runway at age 65, according to Elle magazine.

It may look like she was destined to be in front of the camera, and although she was always interested in fashions, Johnson didn’t break into modeling until she was a semi-retired. In college, Johnson first majored in art and biology before becoming a math major. After graduation, she moved to France to study nursing but later relocated back to New York where she worked for a denim company.  In addition to taking time off to become a stay at home mom, Johnson has worked as a receptionist, a showroom runner, and opened a tea blending business. She considers modeling to be a hobby, according to an interview with Refinery 29 this past February.

In 2016, Johnson and her late husband were walking through Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood when a photographer asked to take her photo. Johnson didn’t want to do it at first, but her husband encouraged her to let the woman snap the photo, and the rest is history.

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks later, Johnson was contacted by a casting agent who asked if she wanted to be in a video about people with grey hair. The job turned out to be for Allure magazine.

After her husband died suddenly last November, Johnson became more focused on fashion. “I tell people all the time: I do this because he loved me doing it. I know that he would have wanted me to continue,” she told Refinery 29.

See more photos of Johnson below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Some days are magical ELLE May 2019 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director #stephengan Photographer:@stevenpanpan Makeup: @violette_fr, @esteelauder Stylist: @katie_mossman Hair: @hiromari8787, @bryanbantryinc Nails: @amivnails, @seemanagement #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on May 3, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Delightful new designs and a few new friends @vogue @rachelantonoff @rob.macinnis @andrewcolvinmakeup @ledora #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Delightful new designs and a few new friends @vogue @rachelantonoff @rob.macinnis @andrewcolvinmakeup @ledora #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Feb 17, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

"A Different Story", the cover shoot for @thezoereport's #FashionTakeover issue! Photo: @bymatallana Stylist: @meccajw Hair: @johnruidanthair at @seemanagement Makeup: @miguelledo at @artlistparisnewyork Nails: @misspopnails #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Feb 5, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DeveauxSS19 for @NYFW as seen on @Voguerunway @nyfw @danrobertsstudio #grayhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are the vision of diversity in fashion. We Are The Future! RTW Pre-Fall 18 Collections for VOGUE. #models Styled by @adakokosar, Photographer @sarakerens

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

trae-the-truth-inmates-harvey-relief
Trae Tha Truth Pays Graduation Fees For High School Seniors In Houston

With graduation season underway, Trae Tha Truth is using his resources to assists numerous students scheduled to receive their high school diplomas this year. Last week, the Texas native took to social media to announce that he would be covering the graduation dues for at least 13 seniors at Houston’s Booker T. Washington High School.

“I’m headed to Booker T. Washington [High School],” Trae said in an Instagram video explaining that he learned that several students were in need of financial assistance. “I believe it’s either 13 or 15 students who [are] not allowed to graduate because they don’t have caps and gowns. That’s something new to me, I think people are supposed to be able to graduate regardless, but the fact is they can’t, so I’m [going to] pop up and surprises them, take care of them. Make sure they walk across that stage.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just Got Word Its Some High School Seniors That Wont Be Allowed To Graduate Because They Cant Pay For Cap & Gown .... So On Behalf Of Myself My Sis @iamjessicavickery @reliefgang @djmrrogers We Headed To Pop Up And Suprise Them And Take Care Of The Balance... Gotta Make Sure They Graduate!! We Are One!! @deronicah

A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on May 21, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

In a follow-up video, Trae clarified that the school's principal assured him that the students weren’t actually barred from graduation. Still, taking care of their outstanding paid for their graduation uniforms and serves as another act of kindness from Trae and his Relief Gang, which has helped countless Texas residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and recent flooding in the area.

“It was a beautiful thing to see a smile on their faces and take the stress away,” he said of the high schoolers that they were able to help.

Trae’s latest charitable effort has since expanded to Houston’s North Forest High School, and the “FrFr” rapper has every intention of helping other students in need.

See more below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PSA... I Learned at the School Today, Students Have Senior Fees & Dues, But They Will Be Allowed To Graduate Regardless, So What We Are Doing Is Helpin Them To Graduate Equally And Remove The Stress They Had Left!! Its About Showing them we stand with them and we Proud lf them and Have They back!! Im Just Leaving Booker T Washington... Special Salute To Them, I Was Able To Kick it with tha students As Well As Those We Purchases the Cap And Gowns For... I Also Just Received A Call From @iamjessicavickery @vortex_surgical & @kidspacehouston and We Are Teaming Up To Go Take Care Of Senior Fees At Other Schools To Help With They Graduations Also🙏🏿🙏🏿 @reliefgang @djmrrogers @lasting_empressions We Headed To North Forest High School Now!!

A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on May 21, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yesterday We Were Able To Bless High School Seniors , Pay They Fees And Pay For They Cap & Gown So they Can Graduate, So No It’s Need To Stop Now, Doing 2 More Schools Today!! First Stop Jack Yates!! Salute To @iamjessicavickery @vortex_surgical @kidspacehouston For Matchin Me Whatever We Spend So We Can Keep It Going all over the City!! @reliefgang @traeabn @djmrrogers

A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on May 22, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"
'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Speaks On Jason Mitchell Allegations

Lena Waithe is breaking her silence in regards to the sexual harassment allegations brought against actor Jason Mitchell. Waithe, who is the creator of the popular television series, The Chi, and the series' showrunner, Ayanna Floyd, released their statements regarding the matter on Tuesday (May 28).

A source close to Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter that she was only made aware of Mitchell’s alleged harassment only after the first season of The Chi wrapped. In Waithe's statement to THR, she focuses on one of Mitchell's alleged victims, Tiffany Boone.  "I think Tiffany is a wonderful actress and an extremely brave woman. I wish her nothing but success in the future. I look forward to getting back to work on season three," she said.

Ayanna Floyd seemingly challenged Waithe's account, stating "when I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it."

Floyd continued: “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level."

As previously reported, Jason Mitchell is accused of harassing more than one of his co-stars on The Chi, including Boone. He has reportedly been terminated from the show as well as two upcoming projects he was set to star in. He was also dropped from his management company.

In the wake of the Me Too movement, Waithe previously told THR: "I’ve been very involved in Time’s Up and that movement, and for season two, we’re making sure that women feel safe [I]f you want to play that game and be disrespectful or misbehave on set with an actress or anyone, I’ll happily call Showtime and say, ‘This person has to go,’ and you will get shot up and it’ll be a wonderful finale."

