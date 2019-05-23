Young Thug, J. Cole, And Travis Scott Drop New Song 'The London'

The track finally arrives after it was teased at the 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott connected on their new song, "The London."

The song was initially teased during Rolling Loud Miami this month. Attendees reportedly spotted flyers that hinted at the mysterious project. The flyers promised a "summer anthem" titled "The London."

T-Minus, who produced Cole's "MIDDLE CHILD," also produced the latest track. The new track may be from Thugger's next project, GØŁDMØÜFDÖG, which will reportedly be produced by Cole.

In addition to the album, Thug is also preparing for an indoor live event concept, titled "Family Business," which will take place in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 31.

Listen to "The London" in the video above.