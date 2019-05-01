Zoe Saldana Expresses Hope For 'Avengers: Endgame's Box Office History

On April 22, Marvel unveiled the fourth installment in its The Avengers canon. Starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle and more, ticket-holders poured into theaters to see Avengers: Endgame. Already notching over $1 billion, actress Zoe Saldana, who also appears in the film, hopes it'll continue to make history.

While speaking to Variety, Saldana shared her hopes for Marvel's latest smash film to break yet another record, that being the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame currently stands at number 10.

"If it does, I'm so much of a geek that I would want to see if I can get into 'The Guinness Book of World Records.' Because if I broke a record, that would be my shot," she said. The reel to hold the top spot is Avatar, which Saldana also starred in. The 2009 movie raked in nearly $3 billion worldwide.

Once news of Endgame's success poured in from her castmates, Saldana (who plays Gamora) couldn't help but break her rule of not checking her phone on Fridays and basked in the movie's box office prowess. "But it was really beautiful to be reminded that I was a part of something just that big—again," she said.

2018's Avengers: Infinity War sits at No. 4, The Avengers (2012) at No. 7, and Avengers: Age of Ultron at No. 8 (2015).