Tyler, The Creator is riding high off of the release of his fifth LP, IGOR. The aforementioned album is the California native’s first project to top the Billboard 200, and it turns out he was just getting started.
The “Earfquake” MC just announced he would be embarking on the IGOR TOOR, which will feature artists Jaden Smith, Blood Orange and Goldlink. The show kicks off in August during Tyler’s appearance at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, and concludes in late-October at the NRG Arena in Houston.
Even more exciting- the IGOR TOOR marks the first time Tyler will be performing in the U.K. after previously being banned a few years ago due to his lyrics. U.K.’s Home Office stated that his earlier musical content mirrors “behaviours unacceptable in the UK.”
“Man london kids was blasting IGOR in the streets and stores and a f**king train station yall crazy i love it, feels like the early days before weirdos were sue happy," Tyler wrote on Twitter in response to the news of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation a few weeks ago. "Sucks it was too wild ( out of excitment (sic)) but i am coming back trust me."
IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019
Check out his tour dates below.
Aug. 30 & Sept. 1 – Seattle – Bumbershoot Festival
Sept. 2 — Minneapolis — The Armory
Sept. 4 — Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Sept. 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 7 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre
Sept. 10 — Boston — Agganis Arena
Sept. 11 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
Sept. 12 — New York — Madison Square Garden
Sept. 16 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton
Sept. 17 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton
Sept. 18 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton
Sept. 21 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 22 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! Outdoor
Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
Sept. 25 — Philadelphia — Skyline Stage at the Mann
Sept. 27 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
Sept. 28 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
Sept. 29 — Miami — American Airlines Arena
Oct. 1 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Oct. 3 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena
Oct. 5 — Independence, MO — Silverstein Eye Centers ArenaOct. 7 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Great Saltair
Oct. 10 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOct. 12 — Fresno, CA — Selland Arena
Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum
Oct. 17 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center
Oct. 19 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Oct. 20 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena
Oct. 22 — Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center
Oct. 23 — Grand Prairie, TX — Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 26 — Houston, TX — NRG Arena