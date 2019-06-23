2019-bet-award-winners-list
Randy Shropshire

Check Out The 2019 BET Awards Winners (Updating)

June 23, 2019 - 1:32 pm by Shenequa Golding

The 2019 BET Awards tonight (June 23) on BET.

We're just hours away from the 2019 BET Awards, in which the best in hip-hop, rap r&b, gospel and more will receive their flowers for the artistry, and in turn, provide showstopping, meme-able performances the Internet will revel in for days on end.

Cardi B leads the pack with seven nominations this year including Album of The Year, Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and J.Balvin and Best Female Hip-Hop artists. Grammy award winners like Ella Mai and H.E.R have also racked up a few nominations, while the Chief Creative Officer for the hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion is competing for best Female Hip-Hop artists.

Tune in tonight (June 23) for the 2019 BET Awards, hosted by Regina Hall to see who goes home with the night's top honors.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Ella Mai

H.E.R

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos (WINNER)

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J.Cole "A lot"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please me"

Cardi B Ft Bad Bunny & J. Balvin "I Like It"

H.E.R. FT. Bryson Tiller "Could've Been"

Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"

Tyga Ft. Offset "Taste"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage Ft. J.Cole " A Lot"

Cardi B "Money"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Drake "Nice For What"

The Carters "Apesh*t"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Myers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell " All Of My Life"

Fred Hammond "Tell Me Where It Hurts"

Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen "Blessing Me Again" (WINNER)

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakaumra (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Dave (UK)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (UK)

Mr.Eazi  (Nigeria)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (UK)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (UK)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) (WINNER)

Teni (NIGERIA)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King (WINNER)

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN (WINNER)

Creed 2 

If Beale Street Could Talk 

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give 

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Astroworld Travis Scott

Championships Meek Mill

Ella Mai Ella Mai

Everything Is Love The Carter

Invasion of Privacy Cardi B (WINNER)

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Live It"

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Drake "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai "Trip" (WINNER)

J. Cole "Middle Child"

Travis Scott FT. Drake "Sicko Mode"

BET HER Award

Alica Keys "Raise A Man"

Ciara "Level Up"

H.E.R. "Hard Place"

Janelle Monae "Pynk"

QueenNaija "Mama's Hand"

Teyana Taylor "Rose In Harlem"

In This Story:

Popular

Lena Waithe Says Black Film Stars Should Help Finance Black Indie Films

From the Web

More on Vibe

lena-waithe
Leon Bennett

Lena Waithe Says Black Film Stars Should Help Finance Black Indie Films

Lena Waithe is passionate about television and film, so it's no wonder the 35-year-old had a lot to say about black indie films, particularly the lack of financial support

The Chi creator sat with The New York Times to discuss her upcoming project Queen & Slim. Directed by Melina Matsoukas and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, Waithe noted had Moonlight and Get Out not been successful, this forthcoming drama wouldn't have been backed by a major studio.

Yet Waithe said she wishes black indie films could depend on black movie stars.

"Don’t get me started on black financiers! How many of those do we have? I’m not [going to name] names because I know better, but there are some very big black movie stars out there, and they could pay for two or three or even five small independent movies to get made by black directors and black writers," Waithe said.

Had it not been for Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment Barry Jenkins' Moonlight nor Steve McQueen's 12 Years A Slave wouldn't have been made, and for Waithe, that's a problem.

"Wasn’t Denzel. Wasn’t Will Smith. You won’t catch me making $20 million a movie and not paying for at least four or five independent movies a year. I do give credit to Ava [DuVernay] for trying to build something that hasn't been built before, but that's a lot on Ava's back," Waithe lamented.

"I’m over here trying to build a community, and I don’t see other people doing it. I really do feel like there’s a way for us to change the movie business from the inside out, but we’re all in our own silos doing our own thing."

Waithe's statements were published on the same day Washington received the 47th AFI Lifetime Achievement award, where he was honored by his peers including Morgan Freeman and Inside Man co-star Jodie Foster.

Her comments merited mixed reactions online.

I find Lena Waithe's criticism of the established members of black Hollywood to be fair.

The majority of them are not financing multiple black indie films. They're financing their own vehicles (which is fine), but . . . it comes back to what she said.

— Genie Lauren Stan Account (@MoreAndAgain) June 22, 2019

Lena Waithe is getting on my nerves. When she needed to speak up, she stayed quiet but now she's opening her big mouth to disrespect those who have been doing the work long before anyone knew of her. pic.twitter.com/xBMTJQb6sU

— ❣️Maya❣️ (@Maya86B) June 22, 2019

Waithe has responded to any comments.

Continue Reading

Watch Rihanna Drunkenly Give Advice, Makeover To Seth Meyers In Hilarious Clip

In a new segment on Late Night called “Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking,” Seth Meyers started by making the Bad Gyal a host of drinks inspired by her songs… and the result is one very drunk musician and business woman.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and the comedian started off by taking a shot, followed by an assortment of cocktails created in her honor. These drinks include “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place” (Verve Clicquote and Twinkies) as well “Under my Rum-brella” (rum, rum raisin ice cream and several tiny umbrellas).

Later in the clip, Rihanna and Seth play a game of “Where Did I Wear This?” where the singer had to remember where she wore a specific outfit, or risk taking shots. She also gave Meyers sound advice on how to please his wife and gave him a makeover using Fenty products… both went about as well as you’d expect from two incredibly plastered individuals.

The clip ends with the duo drunkenly singing along to her ANTI song “Work.” We’d be lying if we didn’t say this was one of the most delightful late-night clips in a long time. Watch the two go hard at the bar above.

Continue Reading
boss_talk-1560879449 boss_talk-1560879449
VIBE Vixen- Karissa Maggio

Best Of VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Saweetie, Amara La Negra And More On Making Boss Moves

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

We rounded up some of our favorite pieces of advice from our first few episodes! Our bosses so far have ranged from rappers (Saweetie and Kash Doll), to authors (Karyn Parsons) to activists (Peppermint). Each of the bosses invited on the show have had some incredible journeys, and we thank them for giving us insight into how they've become the bosses they are today.

Whether they're thanking their mothers for inspiring them to be their best (like Amara La Negra), or chalking up some boss moves to being their authentic selves (Bevy Smith), this retrospective episode focuses on the awesome words these bosses have shared with us thus far.

Listen below to our "Best Of..." episode as well as all of the episodes of Boss Talk Podcast. Be on the lookout for new episodes coming soon.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

12h ago

Mary J. Blige Joined By Lil Kim, Method Man For Medley At BET Awards 2019

Movies & TV

12h ago

YBN Cordae Gives Touching Tribute To Sudan During Performance With H.E.R. At The BET Awards

Movies & TV

11h ago

Burna Boy's Mother Accepts "Best International Act" At BET Awards 2019