50 Cent Pictured In Studio With Scott Storch
To stir up fans’ excitement, Fifty posted a photo with famed producer Scott Storch, hinting at new music to come. He also name-dropped Dr. Dre who, according to the Power executive, also wants him to return to music. Storch produced Fifty's "Candy Shop," "Just A Lil Bit," and "Get Up."
“Took time off bi**h now we back to work #ScottStorch we got on DR Dre,” Fifty wrote. "Dre said he love what I’m doing in Tv, but he want me back in the studio.” The Queens native's last album, Animal Ambition, was released in 2014. The project boasted singles like "Pilot," "Hold On," and "Smoke" which was co-produced by Dr. Dre.
Took time off bitch now we back to work #ScottStorch we got on DR Dre. Dre said he love what I’m doing in Tv,but he want me back in the studio. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/C4dSEh6tsu
— 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2019
In mid-2018, Fifty also hinted at working with another previous collaborator, Eminem, "There’s a few ideas I’ve been working on," Fifty said on Larry King Live! "When I was working with Em in London, he said he had a few ideas that maybe we could work on together." Maybe those studio sessions might find placement on what the "In Da Club" rapper's forthcoming music.