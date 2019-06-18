50 Cent Says Bow Wow Returned The Money Intended For Strippers

50 Cent and Bow Wow have squashed their beef. Fif confirmed in a video on Monday (June 17) that he has collected his large debt from Bow Wow following their outing to a strip club earlier this month.

"So I just got off the phone with my man Ant. He called to tell me Bow Wow reached out and gave him the money so we cool and sh*t," 50 said in the video. "But I wanna do something to that n***a. I feel like the n**a stole my muthaf**kin' money. I f**king throw the money for the dancers and shit—this n***a picking it up and taking it home with him? But now that I got my money, I'm wishing Bow Wow peace, happiness, all the blessings that could come to him."

He also warned his fans to stop threatening the rapper on social media. "But y'all leave him alone," 50 insisted. "He feeling all kind of pressure! Muthaf**kas on his page like, 'Yo you owe 50 money, muthaf**ka! You better pay!' I know he's like, 'Ah!'"

As previously reported, 50 Cent accused Bow Wow of taking home money that Fif threw for the dancers at the strip club. Bow Wow initially denied the reports on his own Instagram account, but it looks like the two came to a mutual agreement.

Check out 50's video above.