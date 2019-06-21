50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
If you thought 50 Cent was a troll now, just wait until next year. 50 Cent will reportedly receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced its list of the celebrities who are up next to get a star on the famous L.A. strip on Thursday (June 20). Fif was among those chosen due to his contributions to music, film, and television. Both his music catalog and starring roles on shows such as Power prove that he is a force within the music and film industry.
Interestingly enough, Wendy Williams will also be honored on the Walk of Fame next year. The two have notoriously shared harsh criticism about one another throughout the years. Alicia Keys will also be honored.
"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said in a press release. "Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."
50 responded to the announcement on Instagram, saying, "man this is some cool sh*t. Mom, I think I made it. LOL"
