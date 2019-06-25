A$AP Ferg Teams Up With City Girls And ANTHA On "Wigs"

A$AP Ferg is ready to dominate the summer with a new album and twerk-ready jams like his new single, "Wigs" featuring City Girls and ANTHA.

Produced by Frankie P (J.I.D., Cam'ron, Meek Mill), rambunctious single gives us yet another song to add to the hot girl summer playlist. The track is a follow up to "Pups" featuring A$AP Rocky. Collaborations might be the mission for Ferg this year as the rapper and painter teamed up with Redline to release a limited edition BMX-style bike. A$AP Ferg edition apparel will also be sold. The creative has successfully partnered with Adidas twice with his Trap Lord brand. He's also joined forces with Hennessy to sell a cocktail kit inspired by a drink he called the "Hennessy Uptown" in 2018. Tiffany & Co. made the Harlem native the face of its "Believe in Dreams" campaign as well as a brand ambassador last year.

But the rapper isn't the best graces with everyone. Asian Da Brat was originally on the track was reportedly replaced with a verse from Yung Miami. "I got mad love for @ASAPferg but him taking me off “WIG” was a big mistake I BODIED THIS S**T IN MY SLEEP," Asian said in a tweet early Tuesday (June 25).

I got mad love for @ASAPferg but him taking me off “WIG” was a big mistake 😂😂🔥 I BODIED THIS SHIT IN MY SLEEP pic.twitter.com/74WvmLhs3i — Asian Da Brat (@AsianDaBrattt) June 25, 2019

Ferg hasn't said anything about the collaboration but did share with Zane Lowe his music plans for the summer. "I'm just giving you all a little air right now, but the door's about to get slammed open, and it's going to be so much new music, so much new visuals," Ferg said on Beats 1 Radio. "I've been shooting videos, I've been creating music, I've got a whole project done, and finished, and I'm about to unleash. You know, it's going to be crazy, July is looking very nice to release some things."

Listen to "Wigs" below.