Wigs-ASAP-Ferg-City-Girls Wigs-ASAP-Ferg-City-Girls
Grandstand Media/RCA Records

A$AP Ferg Teams Up With City Girls And ANTHA On "Wigs"

June 25, 2019 - 11:43 am by Alexis Reese

A$AP Ferg is ready to dominate the summer with a new album and twerk-ready jams like his new single, "Wigs" featuring City Girls and ANTHA.

Produced by Frankie P (J.I.D., Cam'ron, Meek Mill), rambunctious single gives us yet another song to add to the hot girl summer playlist. The track is a follow up to "Pups" featuring A$AP Rocky. Collaborations might be the mission for Ferg this year as the rapper and painter teamed up with Redline to release a limited edition BMX-style bike. A$AP Ferg edition apparel will also be sold. The creative has successfully partnered with Adidas twice with his Trap Lord brand. He's also joined forces with Hennessy to sell a cocktail kit inspired by a drink he called the "Hennessy Uptown" in 2018. Tiffany & Co. made the Harlem native the face of its "Believe in Dreams" campaign as well as a brand ambassador last year.

But the rapper isn't the best graces with everyone. Asian Da Brat was originally on the track was reportedly replaced with a verse from Yung Miami. "I got mad love for @ASAPferg but him taking me off “WIG” was a big mistake  I BODIED THIS S**T IN MY SLEEP," Asian said in a tweet early Tuesday (June 25).

Ferg hasn't said anything about the collaboration but did share with Zane Lowe his music plans for the summer. "I'm just giving you all a little air right now, but the door's about to get slammed open, and it's going to be so much new music, so much new visuals," Ferg said on Beats 1 Radio. "I've been shooting videos, I've been creating music, I've got a whole project done, and finished, and I'm about to unleash. You know, it's going to be crazy, July is looking very nice to release some things."

Listen to "Wigs" below.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

AJA-I-Aint-Left-VIBE-Premiere
AJ Jordan

Premiere: Aja Is Shaping Their Raps With Confident Candor On "I Ain't Left"

Sometimes you have to remind folks you're the s**t. This is heard throughout Aja's latest single, "I Aint' Left."

The track contains their reliable swaggy confident nature along with bits of dominating lyrics. Speaking to VIBE, Aja reveals the track is a response critic who has questioned their pretty successful career. "'I Ain't Left' is about people giving me negative feedback on things they know nothing about and saying I don't deserve to make my dreams come true as an artist," they said.

"A lot of people told me to write about my struggles as an up-and-coming musician who's creating a new blueprint for queer artists coming from reality TV, and this track is what came out of it."

A fan favorite from the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Aja captivated screens and unleashed their rap persona in 2017. A self-identified nonbinary queer artist and performer who's pronouns are "they/them," Aja has proved their lyrical abilities while going bar for bar with the sharpest talent in the industry like CupkakKe and Rico Nasty.

Currently, Aja is reading their next EP, ALL CAPS for Friday (June 28). The project is a follow up to their debut album BOX OFFICE. 

The Brooklyn native connects with fans, their struggles as it deals with race, gender and sexual identity, class, and sexuality. They have become an impactful figure in the LGBTQ+ community as well as an international role model.

Aja recently dominated the Wynwood Pride's LGBTQ music festival last weekend.

AJA GAVE US SOMETHING TO EAT!! @ajaqueen #wynwoodpride @WynwoodPride pic.twitter.com/mqE5QL6Hvo

— 《lantadyme》🏳️‍🌈 (@naturalxst) June 22, 2019

Listen to "I Ain't Left" below.

Continue Reading

Chris Brown And Justin Bieber Create A Self-Love Note On "Don't Check On Me"

Chris Brown and Justin Bieber have joined forces once again with the release of their new single “Don’t Check On Me.” The love note is an ode to not succumbing to an ex's advances or falling victim to the “I miss you, how are you?” text. For the pair, once it’s done—it’s done.

The Biebs and Brown have collaborated in the past. In 2014, images of them in the studio surfaced. And you may remember in 2011 when they dropped “Next To You.”

According to Complex, Justin is getting ready to release new music since his last album Purpose, which dropped in 2015. He was recently spotted in the studio with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Studio mode

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 21, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT

It’s interesting to see and hear what Bieber is coming out with next, considering the tumultuous couple of years he’s had with mental health. In a previous interview with VOGUE, he revealed he was depressed during his "Purpose Tour."

“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about," he said. "I was lonely. I needed some time.”

“Just thinking about music stresses me out,” he continued. “I’ve been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did."

Listen to "Don"t Check On Me" above.

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's '7' EP Reportedly Projected To Top Billboard Chart

Not only does Lil Nas X have the biggest song in the country for the 12th straight week, but there’s a chance that his debut EP will also nab the top spot on Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart.

Per Hits Daily Double, the 20-year-old’s recently-released EP 7 is projected to top the coveted albums chart. According to the site, the EP is projected to move 70,000 units, with 4,000 to 7,000 of those units being from pure album sales.

Besides “Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X’s other songs on the album are making waves. His new song “Panini” reportedly topped Spotify’s songs chart this past weekend, while his song “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B has also received praise.

Lil Nas X performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards, check out his performance below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

9h ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Features

8h ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions

Music News

1d ago

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline Inaugural Day N Vegas Fest