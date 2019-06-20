Aaron Aye Delivers Bop-Worthy Truths On New LP, 'F.E.A.R."

Some artists love to boast about their bars and nayhoos, but Aaron Aye truly has it all. The singer and rapper blend both talents with easy on his LP F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. which stands for "False Evidence Appearing Real," sees Aye get personal in his lyrics. In lead single"Roots," the artist highlights loss in many ways. From losing his mother to cancer and losing hope in his dreams, Aye gives out plenty of motivational vitamins to make it past your worries.

It's a recurring theme on F.E.A.R., which isn't a downer at all. Songs like "Over My Head" hand out valuable lessons while providing a groove only the 23-year-old can deliver. He's been compared to A-List talent like J. Cole and Drake for his honest storytelling, a factor that drifts in and out of popular music way too often.

With F.E.A.R., Aye speaks of peace and the importance of faith. Through the LP fans can hear how the L.A. artist overcame grief, depression and anxiety while building a positive sonic forcefield.

Make sure to give Aaron Aye a listen, he's more than worth it.