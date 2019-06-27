alabama-woman-manslaughter-shot-in-stomach
Getty Images

Pregnant Alabama Woman Indicted For Unborn Child's Death After Being Shot In The Stomach

June 27, 2019 - 12:35 pm by Shenequa Golding

Social media is collectively raising its digital eyebrow after it was reported a pregnant Alabama woman was arrested on manslaughter charges after being shot in the stomach. After being transported to a local hospital, the woman survived the incident, the unborn child did not and Alabama prosecutors think the baby's death is the mother's fault.

Marshae Jones, 27 and the shooter, Ebony Jemison are said to have gotten into an argument outside Dollar General in Pleasant Grove on Dec. 4, 2018. The argument centered around the unborn child's father. Now, six months after the encounter, a grand jury handed down an indictment citing Jones as the culprit in her child's death.

“It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby," Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said. "The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby.”

“When a 5-month pregnant woman initiates a fight and attacks another person, I believe some responsibility lies with her as to any injury to her unborn child,” Reid continued.

When news of Jones' case hit social media, many were flabbergasted at how a pregnant woman who was shot could be held responsible for her child's death. The news of the manslaughter charge occurring in Alabama, just a month or so after the state passed the nation's strictest abortion laws, only made the matters worse.

On Wednesday (June 26) Jones was set to be taken into the Jefferson County jail and held on $50,000 bond. The charges against the shooter, however, were dropped.

crime-scene-queens-woman-murdered-1517512453
Getty Images

California Mother Arrested After Son Fatally Shoots Twin Brother By Accident

A mother in Southern California was arrested after her 12-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his twin brother. Gabriela Keeton of San Bernardino, pleaded not guilty to felony child endangerment during a court hearing Thursday (June 27).

According to investigators from the San Bernardino Police Department, one of the tween boys fired the weapon and mistakenly struck his twin brother in the upper body, KTLA reports. Police responded to the incident at around 7:30 p.m. local time Monday (June 25).

Keeton was arrested after investigators concluding that her son gained access to the “unsecured firearm” used to shoot his brother.

The boys were home alone and playing with the firearm. "It turns out that the weapon was possibly unsecured within the residence and the juvenile was able to retrieve the weapon, was playing with it in the residence and pointed it at the victim and accidentally fired a round,"  San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echeverria said according to L.A.’s KABC-TV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. Keaton is being held on $100,000 bail.

See more on the deadly shooting below.

Continue Reading
marijuana-legal-illinois
Getty Images

Illinois Becomes The 11th State To Legalize Marijuana

Illinois is going green.

According to reports, the state's Democratic governor signed a bill Tuesday (June 25) legalizing the use of the recreational drug.

"As the first state in the nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process, Illinois exemplifies the best of democracy: a bipartisan and deep commitment to better the lives of all of our people," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

As a candidate, marijuana legalization was one of Pritzker campaign points and on May 31, the Illinois General Assembly passed a law also regulating the production of marijuana.

Gov. Pritzker said not only will marijuana be legal, but some 800,000 people who have a marijuana-related non-violent offense will now have their records expunged.

"Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon, and individual court action," he said.

Along with Illinois, Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington), the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam have all given Mary Jane the green light.

Continue Reading
eric-trump-spat-on-chicago-bartender
Elsa

A Chicago Bartender Spat On Eric Trump And He Wasn't Sure Why

Eric Trump went to Chicago's Aviary cocktail bar Tuesday, (June 25) but instead of enjoying a drink, the 35-year-old said an employee spat on him.

Trump told Breitbart News the encounter was "disgusting" and was a bit taken back since he and his family promote "tolerance."

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump said. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The woman was taken into custody by Secret Service but later released. The Chicago police department was on hand to deal with a "law enforcement matter.”

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0

— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Trump's Chicago incident comes as his father's administration is being accused of keeping men, women, and children in concentration camps at the U.S.- Mexican border.

Continue Reading

