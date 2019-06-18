alaskan-teen-kills-best-friend
Associated Press

Alaskan Teen Kills Friend After A Man Online Alleged He'd Pay Her $9 Million

June 18, 2019 - 12:20 pm by Shenequa Golding

An Alaskan teen lured her best friend to a wooded area June 2 and shot her in the back of the head at the orders of a man online who said he'd pay $9 million.

According to CNN, Denali Brehmer developed a relationship with Darin Schilmilller, 21, who went by the alias "Tyler." The Indiana resident reportedly told Brehmer he was a millionaire and would pay her if she killed her friend Cynthia Hoffman and provided video proof of the murder.

Brehmer, 18 and Schilmiller mapped out a plan to rape and murder the 19-year-old victim who also had a learning disability.

On the day in question, Brehmer enlisted the help of Kayden McIntosh, 16 and Caleb Leyland, 19 and two unidentified juveniles. Brehmer deceived Hoffman and said the two would go hiking in Thunderbird Falls. Using a car Leyland borrowed, upon arriving at the wooded location Hoffman's hands and feet were bound with duct tape as well as her mouth and head.

According to reports, McIntosh used Brehmer's gun and shot Hoffman once in the back of the head. Her body was placed in the Eklutna River and found June 4.

Phone records prove Brehmer sent videos to Schilmiller as instructed.

Brehmer, McIntosh, and Leyland are all in police custody as well as the two minors. Schilmiller will be arraigned once he's extradited to Alaska as he's currently in federal custody for child pornography charges.

Court document outline Schilmiller also instructed Brehmer to sexually assault an 8 or 9-year-old, and a 15-year-old and send videos. Brehmer told authorities she did. The video of the teen was found by law enforcement.

All six defendants face first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

junior-guzman
NYPD

Justice For Junior: Five Convicted In Brutal Murder Of Bronx Teen

Five men were convicted in the brutal murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz. A Bronx jury handed down the verdict on Friday (June 14), nearly a year to the day since the 15-year-old victim was chased down by a group of gang members, dragged out of a local bodega and viciously stabbed to death.

Martinez Estrella, Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera, were found guilty on all four charges, according to CBS News. The group faced first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

Jurors reviewed video of Guzman-Feliz’s murder and reportedly began crying while looking at autopsy photos of the teen, described by his father as a “really good kid” who was doing well in school, and aspired to be an NYPD detective.

The five convicted murderers belonged to the Trinitarios gang, prosecutors said. Guzman-Feliz was killed after he was mistaken for a member of a rival gang. Surveillance footage from the night of the heinous murder showed Guzman-Feliz attempting to run to safety inside a Bronx bodega before being caught by the men.

Guzman-Feliz was stabbed multiple times with knives and machetes, and collapsed on his way to a nearby hospital. His death caused outrage around the globe, and launched the viral #JusticeForJunior campaign. A Go Fund Me account opened to raise money for the high schooler’s family brought in more than $340,000 in donations.

“I want to say thank you, Jesus,” the slain teen’s mother, Leandra Feliz, said after the verdict.

“I’m not going to have my son back. But those killers, those murderers, they won’t be outside killing another kid.”

Continue Reading
Federal State Of Emergency Declared In Flint, Michigan Over Contaminated Water Supply
Brett Carlsen

Prosecutors Drop Flint Water Charges, Plan To Start New Case

Nearly four years since Flint, Michigan declared a state of emergency over the state of its water, prosecutors have decided to drop all criminal charges brought against eight government officials who were believed to responsible for the crisis, CNN reports.

Prosecutors said on Thursday (June 13) they had concerns about the investigation and legal theories suggested by the former Office of Special Counsel (OSC) who oversaw the investigation, according to a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

"We cannot provide the citizens of Flint the investigation they rightly deserve by continuing to build on a flawed foundation," Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, said. Prosecutors also noted that "the voluntary dismissal is not a determination of any defendant's criminal responsibility."

The Flint community reportedly feels blindsided by the decision, but the Mayor of Flint, Karen Weaver said the dismissal gives her "hope." "I am happy to see that this case is being handled with the seriousness and dogged determination that it should have been handled with from the beginning," Weaver told CNN.

Weaver also claimed the prosecution's mishandling of the case was  "an entire administration's clear lack of respect for human life and common decency, another attempt to cover up what should have never happened to begin with."

The prosecution team promises to open a new probe into the Flint Water Crisis at a later date.

Continue Reading
President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks On Second Chance Hiring Initiative
Alex Wong

Kim Kardashian And Lyft Launch Initiative For Ex-Prisoners

Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday (June 13) to announce a new partnership with Lyft ride-share service that will benefit former prisoners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The initiative will reportedly provide ex-prisoners with gift cards that can be used to help them find work after prison. "Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," Kardashian said.

Kardashian's latest announcement is the latest in her ongoing criminal justice reform efforts. In June 2018, Kardashian helped get Alice Marie Johnson – a woman serving a life sentence for her involvement in drug trafficking – clemency. Since then, early reports revealed the reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, has helped commute or vacate the sentences of dozens of prisoners.

"Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing," she tweeted. "While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kim Kardashian West spoke at a White House event on felons re-entering the workforce: "These people want to work. They want the best outcome." She thanked Pres. Trump for "standing behind this issue." https://abcn.ws/2Ic1e8C

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews) on Jun 13, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

16h ago

Living Outside ‘The Man Box’: A Look At Masculinity And Self-Care

Features

17h ago

Then And Now: Lloyd's Influence In R&B Is Stronger And More Important Than Ever

Entertainment

1d ago

Watch Blue Ivy Dance To Her Mom's Cover Of "Before I Let Go"