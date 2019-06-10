Model and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf has been met with a wave of support after she was dropped from a children's charity with supporters calling the act a “transphobic hate campaign” against Bergdorf.

According to i-D Magazine, Bergdorf wasn't an official ambassador but was a frequent supporter of London's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and Childline. Just last week, Bergdorf was named Childline’s first LGBT+ campaigner. Bergdorf has previously worked with campaigns with L'Oreal and acts as a media correspondent for outlets like Good Morning Britain and This Morning. She's also faced transphobic and racial slurs for her commentary on white supremacists and white privilege.

Recently, journalist Janice Turner questioned Bergdorf's position with NSPCC, calling her a "porn model." Bergdorf previously appeared in Playboy where he discussed mental health and trans rights for people of color.

Hey @NSPCC can you please explain why a children’s safeguarding charity has hired a porn model as a Childline ambassador? It’s an astonishing decision. Is it worth the cancelled direct debits?

Shortly after, the NSPCC stated Bergdorf wouldn't “have no ongoing relationship with Childline or the NSPCC.”

Taking to Instagram, Bergdorf explained how she was hurt by the charity's decision to cut ties. “My role with Childline was not paid. I accepted their request to become their first LGBT+ campaigner because I care about the wellbeing of LGBT+ kids, but especially trans kids who are consistently targeted by British media outlets,” she said.

According to the BBC, the charity hasn't explained why she was dropped but the group did receive transphobic letters during their limited partnership. Celebs like The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil came to her support and called out outlets for their alleged transphobic behavior.

