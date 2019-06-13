ava-duvernay-red-carpet
David Livingston

Ava DuVernay Joins THR's Roundtable To Talk 'When They See Us' Success

June 13, 2019 - 2:46 pm by Shenequa Golding

It took Ava DuVernay four years to write, research, cast and film Netflix's four-part series When They See Us; the story of how five black and brown boys from New York City were falsely accused and convicted of raping a 28-year-old white female jogger in Central Park.

The teens--Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise--were no older than 16 in 1989 when real-estate developer Donald Trump, took out full-page ads in four city papers calling for their deaths.

Thirty years later, the men known by the nation as the Central Park 5, are having their say in what Netflix confirms to be the most-watched television series in the United States since its May 31 premiere date.

Continuing promotion, DuVernay joined actor turned director Ben Stiller, (Escape at Dannemora), Patty Jenkins, (Wonder Woman) Jean-Marc Vallée, (Sharp Objects) and Adam McKay (Succession) to discuss how she chooses which TV or film projects to tackle.

"This is really a tough job," DuVernay, 46, said. "I just gotta like it for myself. I'm tethered to these things for years, you know?"

The Academy-Award nominated director said her films are more than just pieces of art. They're an extension of what will stand long after she's gone.

"I also don't have children. These projects are also my children. My name's on this. That matters to me. This is what lives on when I'm done."

DuVernay admitted for a while she didn't want to be branded as the "social justice girl" in Hollywood but came to later accept it.  "I get every slavery script. All of them, history script, every first black firefighter in Delaware," DuVernay quipped. Like, that's a story that deserves to be told. I mean, really?"

Watch DuVernay talk about how she coaches her actors through traumatic roles.

Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for A+E

Andrea Kelly Says She's Been Attacked For Calling Out R. Kelly's Behavior

Andrea Kelly has found it hard to march for women as they continue to support her polarizing ex-husband, R. Kelly.

The former choreographer shared her sentiments on an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta shared on Entertainment Tonight. Speaking with close friend Debra Antney, Kelly tearfully expressed her frustrations with her ex-husband and praised Antey for sticking by her side.

The former couple was previously in a child support battle for their children Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17. During the time of filming, Kelly owed $161,000 in back child support to his ex. In May, it was reportedly paid off by a mysterious donor.

"When I think about the ways that I have been abused by Robert, from being hogtied, having both of my shoulders dislocated, to being slapped, pushed, having things thrown as me, the sexual abuse, the mental abuse, words can't even describe," she said.

In addition to the child support case, Kelly was charged with 11 felony counts of sexual assault. He's pleaded not guilty despite reported evidence of videotapes that reportedly show the entertainer engaging in sexual acts with minors. Andrea tells Antey how difficult the process has been for her since speaking out about Kelly's behavior in the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. 

"Here I am, putting myself in a position because I want to help women, and they are attacking me," she said. "There's some things that I don't even speak anymore, that I feel like, once you give it to God, you better leave with God, because if I don't leave it with God, I'm definitely going to be somewhere with my hands on the glass, visiting my children every other Sunday."

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

Watch the clip here.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Getty Images

Social Media Is Split On The Topic Of Usher's New Head Tattoo

Usher is the new owner of a very ornate tattoo, which is positioned at the back of his head.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist enlisted L.A. area artist Dillon Forte for the new ink. The tattoo is “inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances.” The work reportedly took three hours to finish, and was done at Forte’s studio- Sri Yantra Tattoo in Cali.

“I’ve listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor,” wrote Forte on his Instagram, which featured a look at the entertainer’s head and some behind-the-scenes shots.

The Internet seems split on the new ink. While others are defending the artistry and meaning behind the tattoo, others are still pretty perplexed at the location of said art.

“His tattoo looks Great! There is not single thing wrong with it,” wrote one user, while another responded with “Usher must be going through the male equivalent of menopause....cause that tattoo is unjustified.”

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher @sriyantratattoo this piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances.✨ I’ve listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor 🙏

A post shared by Dillon Forte (@dillonforte) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Usher must be going through the male equivalent of menopause....cause that tattoo is unjustified.

— Danny C. (@justdanyele) June 10, 2019

His tattoo looks Great! There is not single thing wrong with it. I personally believe people are just miserable in their own lives so they find a drop of what ever to mock someone else. @Usher LOVE I GOT YOUR BACK!!!

— usher mega fan (@UsherPassion) June 9, 2019

Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise
From left, honorees Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise pose together at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Central Park Five Presented With Courage Award At ACLU Luncheon

Tearful and profound, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were presented with the Roger Baldwin Courage Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

The ceremony took place on Friday (June 6) with actor Michael B. Jordan presenting the men with the honor during the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon, Associated Press reports. Since the release of the Ava DuVernay-directed film, When They See Us, the men have been praised for their bravery after they were wrongfully convicted of a rape they didn't commit. The inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award was named after the ACLU's co-founder and its first executive director.

"It's dangerous in America when you're living in a black body," Jordan said before presenting the award. "The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time."

"I'm not ashamed to cry in front of you," Salaam said. Then men were between 13 and 16 years old when they were wrongfully convicted. "Our story is a story of an egregious miscarriage of justice."

See more photos from the event below.

