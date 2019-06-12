Baby Phat &amp; KLS Collection - Runway - Spring 2010 MBFW
Is Baby Phat Coming To Forever 21 This Friday?

June 12, 2019 - 1:32 pm by VIBE

It seems as though Kimora Lee Simmons’ iconic fashion line Baby Phat is coming back sooner than expected. Forever 21 reportedly teased on their social media pages that they will carry the brand upon its likely return to stores this Friday (Jun. 13).

“[Two] more days ‘til the cat is back,” the tweet read. The video featured is of a pink, bejeweled pager, with the letters “KLS” appearing on the screen. While the cryptic tweet hasn’t been followed up by the clothing store nor by Simmons herself, fans are already making their assumptions (and getting their wallets ready).

Back in May, an Instagram page for Baby Phat announced that it would be returning in the summer, and the announcement saw over 7,000 likes.

“I’ll be relaunching that and rolling that out this year,” she told Bloomberg back in March. “For many people who know me, they remember that it’s always been a family journey for me.” She also announced that her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, will reportedly help her run the revamped company.

 

ℝ ℝ

kellen-winslow-jr-mistrial-rape-case
Jury Deadlocked On Remaining Counts In Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial

While a San Diego jury convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman, they couldn't, however, agree on the other eight counts against him Tuesday (June 11.)

Winslow's legal team motioned to have the undecided charges dismissed in regards to the alleged rape of 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. The judge denied the request.

On Monday, the jury--made up of eight men and four women--found Winslow guilty of an attack on a homeless woman in the Encinitas beach community of north San Diego. The 35-year-old was also found guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

All five women reportedly testified during Winslow's nine-day trial. The defense alleged the women concocted stories in hopes to gain some of Winslow $40 million fortune during his 10 seasons in the NFL. However, many of them said they didn't know who he was or that he was famous during their encounter with him.

The tight end played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.

Prosecutors allege that the Hall of Famer felt emboldened by his fame to abuse women. Dan Owens called Winslow "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

The homeless woman, who was 58 years old at the time, said Winslow befriended her and then attacked her next to his car in May 2018. The hitchhiker said he drove her to a shopping center and raped her inside his hummer in March 2018. As news of the attacks became more prominent, a woman came forward an alleged Wilson raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Winslow's defense team said the women's testimonies were inconsistent. However, prosecutors maintained the gist of their stories remained the same. Winslow's DNA was found on one of the accuser's pants and GPS locations placed him where the women say they were attacked.

Winslow now faces nine years in prison, if found guilty of all nine counts, he could go to jail for life.

Omen_Revenge_Of_Dreamers-1560351854
Dreamville Readies First 'ROTD3' Release With Omen, Dreezy, Ari Lennox And Ty Dolla $ign

Dreamville is ready to own the summer as the label will release its first single from Revenge of The Dreamers 3 album featuring labelmates Ari Lennox and Omen with a little help from Dreezy and Ty Dolla $ign.

On Tuesday (June 11), the Shea Butter Baby artist herself changed her Twitter avi as well as Omen, to tease what's to come. Other Dreamville artists like EarthGang, Bas and Lute also changed their avi's to match the marigold color used back when the project was put together earlier this year.

In January, J.Cole invited artists to Atlanta's Tree Sound Studios for a recording session for the project. The 10-day session became a music haven of who's who with rappers like Ludacris, Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, T.I. and singers such as Van Jess, St. Beauty, Ravyn Lenae, Njomza and Baby Rose.

But the first single happens to be from Omen, who dropped a teaser on Instagram. The track includes Dreezy, Lennox and Ty Dolla $ign and is expected to drop Wednesday evening at 9 pm ET.

"The logistics [were] a little hectic at first, but we got through it," Ibrahim Hamad, president of Dreamville Records previously told XXL about the experience. "To get 106 artists to become apart of the musical collaboration, Rap camp was a process." Mali Hunter, chief operations officer; partner of Tree Sound Studios added, "We had about seven to nine studios because we'd change out some rooms of our rooms and make it a drum room or a recording room. We set up probably 10 to 12 extra studios."

We're ready to finally hear the music. ROTD3 is expected to drop sometime this month.

 

Tomorrow 6/12. 9 pm ET. @AriLennox @omen @tydollasign @dreezy

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria 2017 - Show
Miley Cyrus Expresses Regret Over Previous Hip-Hop Comments

In 2013, Miley Cyrus twerked her way into the hip-hop industry with her album Bangerz. The project, produced by MikeWillMadeIt, was subject to criticism by many who felt that Cyrus was simply using the genre to shake off her wholesome Disney star image. To no one's surprise, Cyrus ended up confirming those exact thoughts in a 2017 Billboard interview where she explained her developing opposition to rap music.

"I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song ["Humble"]: 'Show me somethin' natural like a** with some stretch marks.' I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.' I can't listen to that anymore," she said. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k'—I am so not that."

The reaction to her comments was everything but pleasant as many found it offensive and that it showed that Cyrus never had any true appreciation for rap music and that she used it to her benefit. At the time, the 26-year-old responded to the backlash in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which she claimed that she appreciated "all genres of music," but was solely asked to speak on rap.

"Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation," she wrote. "So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)."

Two years since the scandal, Cyrus is apologizing for her insensitive remarks. On a fan's YouTube video, titled Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav....Sorry, Cyrus commented and said that she had "f**ked up."

"Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice," she wrote. "I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene.' There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said: I fucked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right."

