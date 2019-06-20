Beyoncé And Donald Glover Sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' In New 'Lion King' Teaser
The CGI-remake of The Lion King will officially arrive in theaters on July 19, and we're getting a little glimpse of the star's singing the legendary songs featured in the Jon Favreau film.
Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé (Nala) are finally heard singing the film's classic love song "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" in the latest trailer. Elsewhere, James Earle Jones as Mufasa (a role he reprises from the original cartoon) is heard discussing the great kings of the past.
The highly-anticipated film also stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and many more.
Listen to the snippet and watch the new trailer below.
New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019