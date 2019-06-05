Beyonce
Getty Images

Beyonce Readies New Line And Serves As Muse For 'Lion King' Makeup Collection

June 5, 2019 - 2:58 pm by VIBE Staff

Beyonce is keeping her fans quite busy this week. Yesterday (June 4), the latest trailer for the forthcoming The Lion King live action film gave the masses a first listen of Beyonce as the voice of Nala. To add on to the Disney film's energy, Beyonce's longtime makeup artist Sir John has revealed a special Lion King makeup partnership.

According to The Cut, Disney's Sir John x Luminess Lion King Limited Edition Collection includes "a 6-shade sculpting palette, a 12-shade eyeshadow palette, two matte lipsticks, two liquid lipsticks, a tinted lip balm, and a highlighter." Neutrals, pinks and shimmer jewel tones are all named after characters and other movie references, with various women (including Beyonce) modeling the new work.

While that was happening, Bey also caused a stir amongst the BeyHive with the announcement of her own forthcoming merch line. The "BeyHive" range officially hits her website on June 11, right in time for all the summertime functions.

Megan-Good-Plastic-Bottle-Efforts-Antigua Megan-Good-Plastic-Bottle-Efforts-Antigua
Meagan Good attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Breakthrough" at Westwood Regency Theater on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Meagan Good To Raise Awareness For Plastic Pollution At "Play It Out" Antigua Concert

Meagan Good is helping to raise awareness of plastic pollution by partnering with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for a special event.

The actress will co-host "Play it Out," a concert and benefit in Antigua & Barbuda dedicated to combatting plastic waste in the UN and around the world. Launched in 2018 by President of the UN General Assembly and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the concert is in tandem with the Campaign Against Plastic Pollution with support from countries like Norway, Monaco, and Qatar; and groups like United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Good announced the partnership on Monday (May 27) while noting her efforts. The actress recently took part in a spread with Essence and made sure there were no plastic bottles used on set.

"Ridding our waters of plastic pollution and educating the world on nearly 13 million tons of plastics being dumped into our waters yearly, is crucial because it affects human health," she said. "Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic and are found in the blood & tissue of nearly all of us. Exposure to them is linked to cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption, and other ailments."

In a statement to the Antigua Observer, the actress expressed her happiness about the event. “I am honored to serve as host for this vitally important event and initiative," she said. "Plastic affects human health. Fish, seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris, causing suffocation, starvation and drowning."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @meagangood on May 26, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

Good will co-host the concert with social media star Amanda Cerny. The concert includes performances from Ashanti, Soca legend Machel Montano, Robin Schulz, Nico and Vinz, Rocky Dawuni and Bomba Estéreo.

President of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, also shared her joy about women dominating the efforts. “Having dedicated my presidency to women and girls everywhere, it gives me immense pleasure that Meagan and Amanda, two very successful women, will co-host this important event,” Espinosa stated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by President UN General Assembly (@unpga) on Apr 30, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Check out more behind the "Play it Out" concert and Campaign Against Plastic Pollution here.

Blac-Chyna-Hairdresser-Fight
Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

No Evidence Found In Alleged Assault Between Blac Chyna And Hairdresser

Blac Chyna can continue to enjoy her summer now that her incident with a former hairdresser doesn't warrant any substantial evidence.

According to TMZ, surveillance footage obtained by the outlet doesn't show the businesswoman in possession of a knife. It was previously reported that the unidentified hair stylist claimed the two got into a screaming match when they weren't compensated for their services. After the victim left Chyna's home, they claimed Chyna pulled out a knife.

Witnesses who were present haven't shared any testimonies about the presence of a knife. Chyna's claim of the hair stylist tossing soda cans at her white Rolls Royce were also unfounded as she didn't have proof the vehicle was damaged from the soda cans.

Chyna didn't seem to be bothered by any of the news as she attended RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 over the holiday weekend. She also dished on her now healthy relationship with Dream's father, Rob Kardashian. "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

She also recently announced her new show The Real Blac Chyna, streaming on the Zeus network. The network also features content from comedians like King Bach and B. Simone.

Check out that interview with Entertainment Tonight here.

Black Female Cadets Make History At West Point Graduation
34 black female cadets from West Point's Class of 2019 pose at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Cadet Hallie H. Pound/U.S. Army via AP

Black Women Cadets Make History At West Point Graduation

A record number of black female cadets are set to graduate from West Point (The United States Military Academy). After completing four years of education and "testing their limits," 34 black women will be walking across the stage at the 2019 commencement ceremony for the first time in the school's 217-year history.

Earlier this month, the black female cadets came together for a pre-graduation group photo. Little did they know, the photos of them in traditional Old Corps uniforms with ceremonial sabers would make their rounds on social media.

“My hope when young Black girls see these photos is that they understand that regardless of what life presents you, you have the ability an fortitude to be a force to be reckoned with,” shared one of the cadets, Tiffany Welch-Baker, in an interview with Because Of Them We Can.

Although West Point admitted its first black cadet until 1870, the academy didn’t graduate its first black cadet until the Reconstruction in 1877. In 1979, Vincent K. Brooks was made the first black captain of the Corps of Cadets. In 2017, Simone Askew became the first Black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets.

Senior cadet Stephanie Riley told Associated Press in another interview: “I just showed myself and those who thought I couldn’t do it initially that yes, I can. And not just, ‘Yes, I can.’ I can show other little girls that yes, you can come to West Point. Yes, you can do something that maybe the rest of your peers aren’t actually doing. And yes, you can be different from the rest of the group.”

The class of 2019 includes a total of 223 women, another milestone since the first female cadets' graduation in 1980. The total number of graduation African Americans doubled to 110, while the number of graduating Latinos became the largest, 88, in the academy's history. West Point also appointed Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams as its first black superintendent in July 2018.

Not only will West Point be graduating its 5,000th female cadet, but it will also have its highest number of female Hispanic graduates, 19. The commencement ceremony is set for Saturday, May 25, with Vice President Mike Pence delivering the commencement speech.

Congratulations to the black ladies of West Point's graduating Class of 2019!

