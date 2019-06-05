Meagan Good is helping to raise awareness of plastic pollution by partnering with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for a special event.

The actress will co-host "Play it Out," a concert and benefit in Antigua & Barbuda dedicated to combatting plastic waste in the UN and around the world. Launched in 2018 by President of the UN General Assembly and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the concert is in tandem with the Campaign Against Plastic Pollution with support from countries like Norway, Monaco, and Qatar; and groups like United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Good announced the partnership on Monday (May 27) while noting her efforts. The actress recently took part in a spread with Essence and made sure there were no plastic bottles used on set.

"Ridding our waters of plastic pollution and educating the world on nearly 13 million tons of plastics being dumped into our waters yearly, is crucial because it affects human health," she said. "Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic and are found in the blood & tissue of nearly all of us. Exposure to them is linked to cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption, and other ailments."

In a statement to the Antigua Observer, the actress expressed her happiness about the event. “I am honored to serve as host for this vitally important event and initiative," she said. "Plastic affects human health. Fish, seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris, causing suffocation, starvation and drowning."

Good will co-host the concert with social media star Amanda Cerny. The concert includes performances from Ashanti, Soca legend Machel Montano, Robin Schulz, Nico and Vinz, Rocky Dawuni and Bomba Estéreo.

President of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, also shared her joy about women dominating the efforts. “Having dedicated my presidency to women and girls everywhere, it gives me immense pleasure that Meagan and Amanda, two very successful women, will co-host this important event,” Espinosa stated.

Check out more behind the "Play it Out" concert and Campaign Against Plastic Pollution here.