Beyoncé's Publicist To BeyHive: 'Do Not Spew Hate' For The Sake Of The Artist

"I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human..."

Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to address the controversy of the entertainer giving what appeared to be “side-eye” to Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In what appeared to be subtle shade aimed at Curran, Beyoncé’s fanbase The Bey Hive stung her to the point of deactivating her social media accounts. In tweets sent out by ESPN writer Romana Shelburne, Curran said she was mortified by the messages the Bey Hive sent to her, which included death threats.

Noel-Schure spoke directly to the Bey Hive in a post on Instagram.

“I am looking back today at the start of The [On The Run II] tour, one year ago,” she began her caption with. The photo she posted is of JAY-Z and Beyonce dressed in all white, face to face on stage. “[OTRII] was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE…”

She continues by addressing Bey’s loyal fanbase, stating that “spewing hate” in the Grammy-winner’s name will do nothing but bad things. “I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human,” she continues. “It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”