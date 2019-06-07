2019 NBA Finals - Game Three
Beyoncé's Publicist To BeyHive: 'Do Not Spew Hate' For The Sake Of The Artist

June 7, 2019 - 8:39 am by VIBE

"I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human..."

Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to address the controversy of the entertainer giving what appeared to be “side-eye” to Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In what appeared to be subtle shade aimed at Curran, Beyoncé’s fanbase The Bey Hive stung her to the point of deactivating her social media accounts. In tweets sent out by ESPN writer Romana Shelburne, Curran said she was mortified by the messages the Bey Hive sent to her, which included death threats.

Noel-Schure spoke directly to the Bey Hive in a post on Instagram.

“I am looking back today at the start of The [On The Run II] tour, one year ago,” she began her caption with. The photo she posted is of JAY-Z and Beyonce dressed in all white, face to face on stage. “[OTRII] was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE…”

She continues by addressing Bey’s loyal fanbase, stating that “spewing hate” in the Grammy-winner’s name will do nothing but bad things. “I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human,” she continues. “It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Taraji P. Henson Testifies To Congress About Mental Health Crisis Among Black Youth

Taraji P. Henson has been a driving force in shedding light on the mental health crisis in the black community. The Empire star testified on Capitol Hill Friday (June 7), during the Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum on suicide among black youth, and mental health.

In her opening remarks, Henson stated that she came to Capital Hill out of “necessity.” She went on to open up about the trauma experienced from losing her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, in 2006, and the father of her son, who was murdered in her hometown of Washington D.C., two years earlier.

“We, in the African-American community, we don't deal with mental health issues. We don't even talk about it. We've been taught to pray our problems away,” said Henson. “We’ve been demonized for coming out and saying we have [mental health] issues and trust issues. I need the person sitting opposite from me, when I go seek [mental] help, to be culturally competent. If you’re not culturally competent how can I trust you with my deepest secrets and my vulnerability?”

Henson also shared a story of working as a substitute teacher for what she thought was a class of special needs students at a school in Los Angeles. “When I got there I was in a room full of black young males labeled ‘special ed.’ None of them were [disabled]. As I started talking to the young men I found out that they were going home to no parents.”

“That sat with me and it bothers me because I’m raising a young black man,” Henson added.

Last year, the Oscar-nominated actress launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation aimed at eradicating the stigma behind mental illness.

Following her Congressional testimony, Henson went live on Instagram for a discussion on mental health awareness, trauma, grieving, depression, and anxiety within the black community. “This conversation is an inclusive one for all,” she explained. “When we learn from each other that’s when we can create real change. It’s time to stop hurting and start healing.”

 

Please join me!! I will be going live at 7pm #Instagram TONIGHT where I will be discussing #MentalHealthAwareness #Trauma #Grieving #Depression #Anxiety happening within the African American community. This conversation is an inclusive one for all. When we learn from each other that’s when we can create real change. It’s time to stop hurting and start healing... #blhf #CanWeTalk? #BenefitDinnerTonight

Check below for video of Henson on Capitol Hill.

WATCH: @TherealTaraji opening statement before @OfficialCBC Emergency Taskforce on Black Youth Suicide and #MentalHealth: "We, in the African American community, we don't deal with mental health issues. We don't even talk about it. We've been taught to pray our problems away." pic.twitter.com/KBdA7d1ofT

— CSPAN (@cspan) June 7, 2019

Book Publisher Terminates Relationship With Linda Fairstein

Linda Fairstein was dropped from her book publisher, as the rightful backlash against the Central Park Five prosecutor turned crime novelist continues to grow in wake of Ava DuVernay's four-part mini series, When They See Us.

Dutton books, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, terminated their relationship with Fairstein, who for more than two decades worked as chief of the Sex Crimes Unit of Manhattan’s district attorney’s office, which included her work in wrongfully convicting the Central Park Five.

“Linda Fairstein and Dutton have decided to terminate their relationship,” the book publisher confirmed Friday (June 7), according to Buzzfeed.

Despite parting ways, Fairstein’s crime novels remain for sale on the Penguin Random House website. The site lists her as “America’s foremost legal expert on sexual assault and domestic violence.”

When They See Us details Fairstein’s key role in building a false case around, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr. and Korey Wise, five innocent black and latino boys coerced into false confessions and subsequently convicted of gang raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. The convictions were vacated in 2002 after Matias Reyes, a convicted serial rapist and murderer, admitted to the brutal sexual assault.

Fairstein, 72, called DuVernay's Netflix series “a basket of lies.”

Aside from being dropped from her publisher, the New York Times best-selling author resigned from her respective positions on the boards of Vassar College and two nonprofits, earlier in the week. Glamour magazine also stripped Feinstein of  the Woman of the Year Award given to her more than 20 years ago, and Columbia University could be next in line to revoke an award.

Columbia's Black Student Union launched a petition calling for the school to revoke the Award for Excellence given to Fairstein by Columbia’s School of Medicine. The petition also demands that, Elizabeth Lederer, the lead prosecutor in the Central Park Five case, step down from her position at Columbia University Law School.

 

Billboard To Debut Hot 100 Songwriters And Hot 100 Producers Charts

On Thursday (June 6), Billboard announced the launch of two new charts: the Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers. According to the nearly 125-year-old media brand, the weekly charts are expected to debut in Billboard's June 15-dated issue and hit subscribers' email inboxes by way of their Billboard Bulletin on Thursday, June 13.

"Top 10 charts for Hot 100 songwriters and producers will be featured each week, joined by a rotating set of charts from two other genres among R&B/hip-hop, rap, R&B, country, rock, dance/electronic, Latin, Christian and gospel," the announcement reads. " In the past, Billboard has ranked the top songwriters and producers annually as part of their "year-end chart menus for various genres and occasionally for special features."

“We’re extremely excited to acknowledge the top creative forces behind music’s biggest hits on a weekly basis,” says Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard senior vice president of charts and data development. “A songwriter or producer’s influence and importance within the industry and beyond certainly merits recognition beyond our yearly rankings.”

Earlier this week, 2018's rankings were shared in a pair of tweets where some of the biggest hitmakers like Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, and Boi-1da made a musical imprint. On the songwriters front artists like Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Offset held a Top 10 spot. Let's see how the inaugural Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts pan out.

See Billboard's 2018 year-end list ranking down below.

 

[email protected]'s top #Hot100Songwriters of 2018:

1. @edsheeran 2. @Drake 3. @LouisBellMusic 4. @PostMalone 5. @xxxtentacion 6. @FrankDukes 7. @iamcardib 8. @OffsetYRN 9. @cunningham___ 10. @6ix9ine

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2019

[email protected]'s top #Hot100Producers of 2018:

1. @FrankDukes 2. @LouisBellMusic 3. @cunningham___ 4. @marshmellomusic 5. Wilshire 6. @murdabeatz_ 7. @Boi1da 8. @nickmira_ 9. @dannhuff 10. @taykeith

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2019

