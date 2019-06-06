Beyoncé's Side-Eye Was The True Winner Of Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Beyhive was ready to sting once again when Beyoncé was captured on camera serving serious side-eye to the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors.

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Carters were posted in them court side seats next to Nicole Curran, the wife of GSW's owner Joe Lacob. When Curran leaned over the Lion King voice actress to speak to JAY-Z, Beyonce's face turned from sweet to sour really quick.

Even more subtly shady– the Grammy-winner appeared to nudge Curran away with her shoulder as she sat up in her chair, in what seemed to be a way to get her to stop leaning over her.

The Internet was all over Bey's body language throughout the game However, Curran posted a photo of her and the singer talking on Instagram with the caption "We should all help and support each other." Beyoncé posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her outfit later on Instagram... and cropped Nicole out of the video she posted. Whew chile.

Check out the initial video and some hilarious reactions below.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

I stay up at night wondering if a single human on this planet will ever love me as much as the Beyhive loves Beyonce pic.twitter.com/rf0ROKrtGp — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Lord. They Beyhive done found the Instagram of that lady leaning all over Beyoncé. She gon have to delete her account — Auntieana (@thejournalista) June 6, 2019