Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby Trial
Bill Cosby Receives Backlash For "America's Dad" Father's Day Post

June 17, 2019 - 9:23 am by VIBE Staff

Bill Cosby caused quite the frenzy on social media this past Father's Day (June 16). Although the comedian and actor is currently sitting behind bars, he managed to make a number of people upset with his latest Twitter message.

"Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad," he tweeted. "I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities. #HappyFathersDay #RenewedOathToOurFamily"

Many Twitter users took issue with Cosby labeling himself, "America's Dad." While he has previously been considered as such due to his pivotal role on The Cosby Show, many felt it was inappropriate due to the countless accusations of rape and sexual assault made by more than 60 women throughout his career. Furthermore, Cosby is currently serving a three to 10-year prison sentence for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

So, between Cosby's Father's Day post and O.J. Simpson's newly-launched account, it's turning out to be a weird month for Twitter. Check out Cosby's full message and the reactions below.

https://twitter.com/kevonareed/status/1140607803855384576

https://twitter.com/wannahiketheat/status/1140607451722596354

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

One year ago 💔#LLJ #LLj🕊 #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/P6IT3sDGSu

— AssassinLord444🧛🏼‍♂️ (@AssassinLord44) June 17, 2019

tomorrow will mark the day , X life was taken from him. you miss you man.

I want to link up tomorrow @ a park in play music & smoke for jah ! if you in California! Pull up ! Let’s barbecue let’s have fun ! we miss you jah ! #xxxtentacion

— sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) June 17, 2019

i can’t even begin to believe its been a year??? where the hell did time go? no, it can’t have been a year already😭 miss him so much. but i know he’s still with us. i really can feel it. his energy. his name will live FOREVER. also... here’s my fave edit... #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/DxC7dD2od9

— sabina!-🦋 (@fvcknxxx) June 18, 2019

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Won't Reopen Linda Fairstein's Old Cases

After the release of Ava DuVernay's four-part series When They See Us, which chronicled the lives of five boys black and brown boys wrongfully convicted of raping a white female jogger, former New York prosecutor turned crime author Linda Fairstein merited the ire of all those who watched.

Fairstein stepped down from many positions including the board at Vassar College and Columbia Law school. However, supporters of the exonerated five--Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, and Yusef Salaam,--demanded a magnifying glass be taken to all her old cases.

CNN reports the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance responded in a letter that he does not plan to reopen Fairstein's old cases. Fairstein acted as the chief over the sex crimes unit from 1976 to 2002.

"I do not intend to take either action at this time. Instead, I seek your help in publicizing to New Yorkers the availability of my Office's Conviction Integrity Program process," Vance wrote in a letter Friday.

After Vance revealed Fairstein's cases would remain as is, advocate Jumaane Williams said Vance is potentially denying innocent men and women a  second chance at life.

"Justice delayed is justice denied, but here, Cy Vance is even denying justice has been delayed. It shouldn't take another 30 years for us to find out why DA Vance refuses to correct these injustices of the past," Williams tweeted.

Getty Images

'Surviving R. Kelly' Wins Best Doc At 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Viewers were glued to their screens at the beginning of the year when Lifetime debuted the jaw-dropping documentary series Surviving R. Kelly in January. It was no shock that series took home the award for Best Documentary at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Monday night (June 17).

Executive producer Brie Miranda Bryant accepted the award with her other executive producers Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, and Joel Karsberg. She was also joined on stage by survivors Asante McGee, Faith Rodgers, Lisa VanAllen, and Lizzette Martinez.

Bryant and her production team successfully raised attention to speculation of the sexual abuse and assault accusations of R&B artist R. Kelly, as 54 individuals shed light on their experiences and encounters with the shamed entertainer.

Her speech gave a little more insight as to what it took share such a chilling narrative. "Entire production teams assembled their shields to tell this story," she said. "Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story, and parents shared the hell that they still stand in to tell this story." The documentary series averaged 2.1 million viewers during its three-day six-hour series.

At the Heart of Gold: Inside with USA Gymnastics Scandal, McQueen, Minding the Gap, and RBG, were among the other 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award documentary nominations. 

Kelly has plead not guilty to all charges.

