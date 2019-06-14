Birdman_Benny_Boom Birdman_Benny_Boom
Birdman and Benny Boom To Produce Indie Nigerian Film 'Tazmanian Devil'

June 14, 2019 - 12:15 pm by Alexis Reese

Iconic music industry icons turned filmmakers join Solomon Onita Jr. behind the scenes in new drama film.

Benny Boom's extension into feature films continues with help from the Cash Money honcho Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams with the two producing Nigerian drama, Tazmanian Devil. 

According to Deadline, the project comes from Solomon Onita, Jr. The budding filmmaker previously submitted a pitch for his film to BET's ProjectCre8 Filmmaking Contest. While it didn't take the winning prize, the film will still see the light of day thanks to financial funding by Boom’s Groundwurk Studios and Williams’ Cash Money Films. Boom previously directed All Eyez On Me and episodes of Empire, Black Lighting and Tales.

The indie film centers on a young man who moves to America from Nigeria with his estranged father but the two are at odds over the student's decision to join a college fraternity. The coming of age drama will highlight the cultural differences between black lives and how fraternities are seen from unique perspectives.

Birdman expressed his excitement over the film and working with longtime collaborator Boom. "Benny and I have often discussed making films together and this project presented us with the perfect opportunity to produce a great movie," he said. The duo has worked together on other projects circling music dating back to the early 2000s, they have also collaborated on music videos for Hot Boyz, Juvenile, Big Tymers, Lil Wayne; recently Jacquees, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

"I have been creating visuals for Cash Money artists for decades and I am excited about this next phase of our collaboration," says Boom.

Groundbreaking actors/actress Abraham Attah (Beats of No Nation), Adepero Oduye (When They See Us), Ntare Gunna Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) and Kwesi Boakye (Claws) are cast to star in the film.

Birdman's first film was the documentary entitled, Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story. The film was produced out of Cash Money Film's division of Cash Money Records.

Onita Jr. also has produced two short films, Two Hand Touch (2017) and Witch Hunt (2016). He was the writer for the short film Joy (2015).

Tazmanian Devil is currently in post-production with no official release date.

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

Kid Cudi
Grace Bukunmi

Kid Cudi Lands Role In ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Kid Cudi has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the film series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Details about the Grammy winning rapper’s role have yet to be unveiled.

Cudi is building a solid list of acting roles which include HBO’s How to Make it In America, The Cleveland Show, Need for Speed, Entourage, Brooklyn 99, and the comedy, Drunk Parents starring  Salma Hayek and Alec Baldwin.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bill & Ted Face the Music is centered around time traveling duo, Bill and Ted, as they head out on a mission to “save life as we know it” and bring universal harmony.

The first film in the series, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989. The sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey debuted in 1991.

Reeves and Winter announced the film threequel in March, with a video message from the Hollywood Bowl thanking fans for spearheading the project. “It is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude,” said Reeves.

Bill & Ted: Face the Music is slated to hit theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

FOX And FX's 2017 Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Rodin Eckenroth

Cuba Gooding Jr. Surrenders To NYPD On Suspicion Of Groping

Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly surrendered to the NYPD on Thursday (June 13) after he was accused of groping a woman in a Manhattan bar, TMZ reports.

The actor reportedly turned himself into the Manhattan Special Victim's Unit Thursday afternoon. He arrived with his attorney, Mark Heller. He's expected to be booked and charged with forcible touching, which is considered a misdemeanor in New York.

As previously reported, Gooding is accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her permission at New York's Magic Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Sunday (June 9). The alleged female victim, whose name has not been released, reportedly called 911 on Monday, alleging the Oscar winner touched her breast.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Gooding partying at the bar with his friends, but Heller argues that the footage does not show any criminal behavior. The American Crime Story actor denies acting inappropriately that night.

Gooding will reportedly be processed, fingerprinted, and given an official court date. He will likely be released shortly after.

Jodie_Daris_Tracee_Elliss_Ross-1560440090 Jodie_Daris_Tracee_Elliss_Ross-1560440090
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

MTV has dug into their archives with good reason. The network announced Thursday (June 13) Jodie, the first spinoff series from the cult classic Daria.

Tracee Ellis Ross will voice Jodie Landon, a fan favorite from Lawndale High and an important character who helped spruce the show with wit and black girl magic in the 90s. Jodie will showcase the character's transition from college to the workplace, specifically the tech world.

While Jodie would technically be hailed as an older millennial (she graduated high school in the early aughts), the series will "satirize the post-college workplace and personal adventures of Gen Z" instead. Viewers will also find Jodie exploring workplace culture, social media in addition to privilege and gender.

The series also marks the first adult animated sitcom to center around an African-American female lead in nearly two decades.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie’s character," Ross said in a press release. "Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me. Jodie will spin-off from the cult classic Daria, and with the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny. It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture."

Jodie marks the first of several series and films to come from the “Daria universe.” The show will be led by writer Grace Nkenge Edwards, the writer/co-producer of Insecure. Edwards is best known for her work on the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer. 

“Given the passion for these characters, there was only one person who could build upon the legacy to reimagine Jodie for a whole new generation, and that person is Tracee Ellis Ross,” said Chris McCarthy president of MTV. “This marks another exciting step forward for MTV Studios as we build out a wide new slate based on the rich characters from the history in MTV Animation.”

If Jodie continues on the stream of consciousness as its sister show, the series will probably be a hit.

