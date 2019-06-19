Biz Markie Uses Food Stamps To Settle Debt With 50 Cent

Well, that’s one way to settle up. It seems like everybody, and their mother, and their third-cousins once removed owes 50 Cent money.

According to the rapper and entrepreneur, figures from Bow Wow to Rotimi To Teairra Mari has reportedly owed the music mogul moolah after borrowing some stacks sometime within the last few to several years.

Biz Markie is the latest public figure to owe the Power star, and he settled his debt in perhaps the trolling move of the century. Instead of paying 50 with money, he paid him in food stamps.

“I ran into Biz markie back stage in Minnesota,” 50 wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of Biz handing him the paper food stamps. “I said Biz I always loved ya music and all that but I need that money you owe me. LOL he had food stamps.” He continued in the comments by writing “Nobody beats the Biz.”

In another photo, Biz is smiling next to a scowling 50, who may be scowling because he may have been out-trolled this time around.

We love a good joke, and we’re glad Biz has a sense of humor.

Check out the photos below.