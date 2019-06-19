The 6th Annual Streamy Awards Hosted By King Bach And Live Streamed On YouTube - Inside
Getty Images

Biz Markie Uses Food Stamps To Settle Debt With 50 Cent

June 19, 2019

Well, that’s one way to settle up. It seems like everybody, and their mother, and their third-cousins once removed owes 50 Cent money.

According to the rapper and entrepreneur, figures from Bow Wow to Rotimi To Teairra Mari has reportedly owed the music mogul moolah after borrowing some stacks sometime within the last few to several years.

Biz Markie is the latest public figure to owe the Power star, and he settled his debt in perhaps the trolling move of the century. Instead of paying 50 with money, he paid him in food stamps.

“I ran into Biz markie back stage in Minnesota,” 50 wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of Biz handing him the paper food stamps. “I said Biz I always loved ya music and all that but I need that money you owe me. LOL he had food stamps.” He continued in the comments by writing “Nobody beats the Biz.”

In another photo, Biz is smiling next to a scowling 50, who may be scowling because he may have been out-trolled this time around.
We love a good joke, and we’re glad Biz has a sense of humor.

Check out the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I PAID #50cent THE MONEY I OWED HIM...

A post shared by Biz Markie (@officialbizmarkie) on

78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony Sponsored By Mercedes-Benz - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Janet Mock Becomes First Trans Woman To Score Overall Deal With Netflix

Janet Mock just made history. Per Variety, the director, writer and producer is the first transgender woman to score a major deal with Netflix.

The 36-year-old’s deal with the streaming giant is reportedly for three years, and features the exclusive rights to her television series Pose, as well as first-look for future feature film projects.

“As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland says of Mock. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock says of her groundbreaking new endeavor. “And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.”

“It is truly groundbreaking for Netflix to empower Janet Mock, a trans woman of color, to create and greenlight her own films and TV shows,” says Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation at GLAAD. “We can’t wait to see the stories she’ll bring to the screen.”

Beyoncé as well as Barack and Michelle Obama also scored major, multi-million dollar distribution deals with Netflix in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Continue Reading
donald-trump
Joe Raedle

Donald Trump Promises To Cure Cancer And AIDS In Re-Election Rally Speech

Donald Trump formally kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday (June 18) with a rally in Orlando, Florida. Standing in front of a packed crowd of MAGA hat-wearing supporters, Trump promised attendees everything but the sun, moon and the stars.

At the Amway Center, Trump said he would cure cancer and vow his administration would work to eradicate HIV and AIDS if re-elected to a second term.

"We will push onward with new medical frontiers," Trump said. "We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases including cancer and others. And we're getting closer all the time."

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 there were 1.7 million new cancer diagnoses in the United States and 609,640 perished.

During the president's State of The Union speech in January, Trump promised he'd get rid of H.I.V and AIDS by 2030. On Tuesday, he doubled-down on his previous statement. "We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all — and we are really close."

The Center for Disease Control estimates 1.1 million people are living with H.I.V today.

During the rally, Trump reportedly was able to raise $24.8 million in 24 hours. The staggering amount overshadows how much several Democratic nominees have been able to crowd raise.

 

Continue Reading
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Getty Images

Get Ready: Drake Confirms He's In 'Album Mode' On Instagram

The victory celebrations for his beloved Toronto Raptors have cooled down, and it looks like Drake is ready to get back to work. The 6 God posted a series of photos on his Instagram page confirming that he’s in the process of working on new material. The photos were shot by photographer Jamil GS.

The pics involve Champagne Papi on the phone in his office in front of a painting of Beyonce, as well as in a window-filled room that prominently displays the CN Tower in Toronto. In other shots, Drake is drinking wine in a pool and swimming while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, as well as postin’ up in the parking lot and golfing.

Drake released two new songs after the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals last week against the Golden State Warriors– "Omertà" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. He hinted at dropping new music during his during his Assassination Vacation Tour in April.

“I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again,” he proclaimed to the crowd.

Check out the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Continue Reading

