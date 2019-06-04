Blac Chyna And Mom Tokyo Toni Nearly Come To Blows In New Docuseries

Blac Chyna is heading back to reality television. The Real Blac Chyna is reportedly a new docuseries that will follow Chyna's everyday life. In the first sneak peek from the upcoming show, viewers get to see the behind-the-scenes of Blac Chyna's tumultuous relationship with his mother, Tokyo Toni.

The clip starts off rather aggressively with Tokyo Toni telling her daughter that she "got problems." "You need to get straight," she says.

Things quickly turn violent after Chyna blows vape smoke in her mom's face. “Don’t blow that smoke in my face,” she says. “Be a real one for one minute.”

Although she appeared to be holding back at first, Chyna then responds to her mom saying, "It’s you. It’s f**king you. You’re the problem. Get out of my face."

"Nobody took care of your a** but me!" Toni replies.

It doesn't stop there. The argument continues to escalate to point that other people have to step in and hold both women back from getting into a physical altercation.

Chyna posted the clip on Instagram, commenting on her rocky relationship with her mother. "Change doesn’t happen overnight," she said. "There’s no button that’s pushed to magically alter everything. Change happens little by little. Day by day. Hour by hour… This is my life."

The Real Blac Chyna will air the good, the bad, and the ugly on Zeus Network this summer. Until then, check out the sneak peek in the clip above.