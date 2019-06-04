Blac Chyna And Mom Tokyo Toni Nearly Come To Blows In New Docuseries

June 4, 2019 - 5:42 pm by VIBE Staff

Blac Chyna is heading back to reality television. The Real Blac Chyna is reportedly a new docuseries that will follow Chyna's everyday life. In the first sneak peek from the upcoming show, viewers get to see the behind-the-scenes of Blac Chyna's tumultuous relationship with his mother, Tokyo Toni.

The clip starts off rather aggressively with Tokyo Toni telling her daughter that she "got problems." "You need to get straight," she says.

Things quickly turn violent after Chyna blows vape smoke in her mom's face. “Don’t blow that smoke in my face,” she says. “Be a real one for one minute.”

Although she appeared to be holding back at first, Chyna then responds to her mom saying, "It’s you. It’s f**king you. You’re the problem. Get out of my face."

"Nobody took care of your a** but me!" Toni replies.

It doesn't stop there. The argument continues to escalate to point that other people have to step in and hold both women back from getting into a physical altercation.

Chyna posted the clip on Instagram, commenting on her rocky relationship with her mother. "Change doesn’t happen overnight," she said. "There’s no button that’s pushed to magically alter everything. Change happens little by little. Day by day. Hour by hour… This is my life."

The Real Blac Chyna will air the good, the bad, and the ugly on Zeus Network this summer. Until then, check out the sneak peek in the clip above.

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband, Apollo Nida, Released From Prison After Five Years

Apollo Nida is somewhat of a free man. Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband was released from prison over the weekend and transferred to a halfway house.

The onetime reality star, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Parks,’ served five years for fraud and identity theft.

Nida was originally scheduled for release in 2020 but a judge shortened his sentence by a year. He was freed from New Jersey’s  Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix and moved to a Philadelphia halfway house where he is expected to remain until October, according to BravoTV.com.

The newly-released Nida was spotted near the halfway house on Sunday (June 2) with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti, in tow. The couple have reportedly been engaged for three years.

Parks and Nida share two sons, Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6. The pair married in 2009 but the union fell apart amid Nida’s legal predicament, and the tension between the two played out on RHOA. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

Barry Jenkins Will Reportedly Direct A Biopic About Alvin Ailey

Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the director and screenwriter of films such as Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will reportedly direct a film based on the life of legendary choreographer, Alvin Ailey.

Per Deadline, Jenkins along with Jana Edelbaum and Susan Lewis will serve as the films executive producers. Additionally, Alicia Keys will help to produce the film through her company, AK Worldwide, along with Edelbaum, Judy Winberg and Rachel Cohen from iDeal Partners.

“Ailey, who was raised in rural Texas by a single mother, founded the interracial Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958 and helped popularize modern dance,” writes the publication of Ailey’s contributions to the art form.

Ailey’s “Revelations” piece is one of the most-performed in modern dance history, and in 1988, he received the Kennedy Center Honors. This was just one year before succumbing to AIDS-related complications at the age of 58.

He continues to be celebrated the world over, and received a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama.

Beyoncé Lends Her Voice To Nala In Latest Teaser For 'The Lion King'

Beyoncé’s voice can finally be heard in the latest teaser for The Lion King. The live-action/CGI remake of the 1994 Disney film will be in theaters on July 19, and the cast includes famous faces such as Donald Glover, James Earle Jones, Seth Rogen and more.

The Queen Bey as Nala, who was confirmed to be playing the character last year, is heard urging Simba to take his rightful place as King of Pride Rock in the brief trailer. A triumphant version of “Hakuna Matata” can be heard in the background while clips from the movie are shown. The clips include the infamous wildebeest stampede and the penultimate battle between Simba and his Uncle Scar.

Beyoncé also turned heads at the ‘Lion King’-themed Wearable Art Gala over the weekend, where she donned a jumpsuit featuring a lion head designed on the bust. Photos of her outfit, as well as a cute video of her daughter Blue Ivy singing ‘The Circle Of Life,' were shared on Instagram.

Watch the latest trailer above, and see her look from the weekend’s event below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

