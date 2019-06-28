Patient sitting on sofa listening to doctor in lobby
Black Health Matters: How My Kidney Disease Inspired A Life Saving Idea

June 28, 2019 - 12:12 pm by Kevin L. Clark

It’s no secret that black people don’t get a fair shake when it comes to healthcare in America. More and more each day, stories are hitting our timelines where we’re being arrested as hospital patients, misdiagnosed with horrific results, or being gaslighted by the “trusted” physicians we count on to survive.

I learned a lot about these issues first hand when my kidneys failed way-back-when in 2012 thanks to a kidney disease known as FSGS. Laid up, clinging to hope like a life raft at Brooklyn Hospital, I was told that I needed an emergency surgery to be placed on dialysis in order to stay alive. If you’re wondering like many others just what dialysis is and does—it is a medical process primarily for those with kidney diseases by which uric acid and urea are removed from circulating blood (or using one’s peritoneum) by means of a dialyzer. When my kidneys stopped working, dialysis was necessary to remove waste, salt and extra water to prevent them from building up in my body.

Now, statistically, patients of color are 1.5 to nearly 4 times more likely than whites to require this option. In my case, it was the only one offered. Let me repeat that slowly: THE. ONLY. OPTION. OFFERED. Had it not been for me and my then-girlfriend pestering my RN (registered nurse) about other choices, I might’ve been part of 57.1 percent that experienced a lower death rate than whites (63.5 percent) only to later learn that the prescribed hemodialysis sessions are considered inadequate because, according to The National Cooperative Dialysis Study, “higher dialysis doses result in reduced morbidity.”

For me, the right choice was only peritoneal dialysis. Relatively new, the practice went into long term use around the 1960s, and I credit it with not only saving my life, but making sure I had a pretty awesome one at that. I say awesome despite all the hurdles I went through because for those on hemodialysis, doing things such as traveling and maintaining a regular work-life balance is excruciatingly hard. On PD, I was able to keep my levels stable from the comfort of my home (albeit while being hooked onto a Baxter machine for nine hours every night), travel to places like the UK and Greece, and work a stable job without judgment or reservations from my peers (shout-out to Black Enterprise and Okayplayer for understanding).

Trust me, it wasn’t easy… and by no stretch of my imagination was it pretty. From having almost bi-weekly trips to the ER to all those prescription pills I had to take daily to finding space for my Baxter supplies to fit in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment  —  that time in my life was heavily stressful on myself, my then-fiancée, and my extended family.

I had a moment of clarity that happened during an extended stay at Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency room:

The place was filled to capacity with so many people that I and others were placed in the hallway, writhing in pain, waiting for a bay to open up just so we could get an IV placed in our arms. One guy lost his sh*t (literally) and by the time I finally made it to a safe place, an elderly black woman had shared that she was “in wait” for three days straight without so much as a physician looking her way. Despite the pain, she checked out and hauled herself to another hospital known for poor health services.

That’s what a lot of patients of color are faced with on a daily basis. As someone still dealing with FSGS and having survived End Stage Renal Failure, the stakes are too high to be dealing with a healthcare “professional” who believes your pain tolerance is superhuman or hold an implicit preference for white patients when you’re in their care. Then when you add in how it affects your loved ones and those you consider your peers, it becomes an added stress on your psyche. I remember when I had a solid three-month bout of ER visits, which forced me to be more open about my condition, and people who I long admired and respected would come to me and say, “I’m sorry.” Now, empathy is cool, damn near missed in today’s emotionally devoid climate, but it always felt like a slight to me. I’d make a joke that it was “your fault” that I’m in this predicament, but really I was giving game to anyone looking down on the “sick black guy who may die” by saying: “I’m still here and ready for the turn up, so don’t lessen me by making me feel like the other in the room.”

All those emotions and life-or-death scenarios came to a head when Mitch McConnell proposed ending Obamacare in 2017. My body had been ragged with issues: calcium deficiencies in my bones, my skin was actually ripping at the seams, and I was frequently in the hospital for attacks to my intestines. It was dire, to be honest, and I wrote (with the help of my now-wife) a piece that served as a call-to-action that I could no longer wait for the waiting list to gift me with a new lease on life (I had been on the NYC Organ Donors list that whole time). Fast forward to Jan. 31, 2018, and my long wait came to an end when fellow scribe (and blood brother) Anslem Rocque successfully donated his kidney to me. Besides crying tears of joy in front of his MVP wife, Starr, and friends  —  I made a solemn promise to myself and my Creator that I wasn’t going back to my old life. You might ask, “What does that mean exactly, Kevito?!” And I’m glad you asked. It means that I took all of my experiences and those from others and dedicated every day forward to challenge and change how patients and practitioners of color are treated by this American healthcare system. From Charles Kinsley, who was an unarmed black caregiver shot by police while treating a patient of color with autism, to Serena Williams, who, after surviving a pulmonary embolism and emergency C-section, addressed the all-too-common situation of doctors dismissing black-and-brown women’s pain.

The effort I’ve put in so far has led to developing a project that uses laughter as the best medicine to explore healthcare issues that affect the black-and-brown community. Too many stories are headlined with us falling victim to other people’s negligence. Too many families and friends are deprived of their loved ones due to a lack of information about healthcare problems that play a significant part in these disparities we face. I think of people who I grew up admiring — Roy Hargrove, Pam the Funkstress, Phife Dawg, Akron’s own James Ingram, close friends like Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé — and lament that we either didn’t know or didn’t show ways to provide solutions and tips that led to better health awareness.

I say no more and never again.

I am overly dedicated to raising #BlackHealthAwareness and spotlight why #BlackHealthMatters through every possible platform that exist, while putting the finishing touches on my plan of action that I cannot wait for you all to experience.

Kevin L. Clark is a Brooklyn-based journalist, screenwriter and recent kidney transplant recipient whose upcoming project will be announced this July/August. Keep up with the latest by following him @KevitoClark on social media and subscribing to his #KevitoSays newsletter.

50 Cent Says 'Power' Will Not End After Season 6: "I Changed My Mind"

The Art Of Soundtracking Netflix's Soul-Stirring Miniseries, 'When They See Us'

Please do not pass go. Exit this free society with a negative $200 balance and enter a world of mental and physical detainment. The dice you rolled ordered your steps to go directly to jail despite you pleading your innocence and asking for a second chance, but that’s the way this world of power and corruption operates over the less fortunate. For Ava DuVernay’s cinematic true story, When They See Us, five teenage black boys who were falsely imprisoned for the rape of a white woman in Central Park (1989) found their lives being dictated by detectives vying to villainize them. While the miniseries’ actors and language gripped viewers’ hearts, the music was an unseeable, yet palpable character as well.

Out of all of the parts that go into creating a moving piece of cinema, whether it is the writing, drama or cinematography, it’s no secret that the soundtrack/composition also holds an equal share of the weight. Its ability to inflate the balloon of an emotional scene can serve as the icing on the reel, and for a motion picture as moving as When They See Us, the composed melodies to Nipsey Hussle’s “Picture Me Rollin” found its intended spot within the recollection of the Exonerated Five (Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana Jr., and Antron McCray).

But while the music seemingly aligns itself with poignant scenes, it wasn’t as easy as it appeared. Composer Kris Bowers (Green Book, Dear White People) and Los Angeles-based radio host Aaron Byrd embarked on a monthslong process to execute this task. Just as the actors had to insert themselves into the shoes of these real-life people, Bowers and Byrd had to allow their minds to roam the emotional depths this heavy miniseries requires.

Before he began drafting ideas, Bowers says a range of emotions ignited after he viewed the series’ opener. “It was really impactful on me that first time watching it. It was on that first watch that I started thinking of some of these concepts of how to approach it a little bit more like a horror film to be honest because it all felt so scary,” he says. “I also thought of trying to take instruments and manipulate them and make them sound broken as possible just because for me it reflected how these young boys were being treated.”

For Bowers, the film Hereditary’s original score helped catalyze that musical spark. Composed by Colin Stetson, Bowers says he was blown away by the 2018 horror film’s use of the saxophone and how he was able to manipulate the instrument to the point where its sound was unrecognizable. That “inventiveness” led Bowers to contract saxophonists, trumpeters, and cello players to remix the styles of playing and insert “a human element to it.” Those elements came into play during the scenes of Wise’s solitary confinement. In episode four, Wise (played by Jharrell Jerome) is seen navigating mental and physical turmoil in isolation.

“We want to feel his craziness and, for that, it was all about trying to create some different sounds that sounded weird, left of center and not like anything else we heard before in the rest of the series,” Bowers says. “A lot of those sections, when he’s in solitary confinement, we were about being as weird and eerie as possible.” While scoring the solitary scenes, Bowers recalls a conversation he and DuVernay had about Wise. In isolation, Wise said “he wouldn’t have survived that whole experience” if he didn’t learn “how to live a life of the mind.” Working through personal experiences, viewers witnessed Wise visualize conversations with his mother Delores (Niecy Nash), his sister Marci (Isis King) and his girlfriend Lisa (Storm Reid) which helped Bowers construct a score packed with hope.

In part four, Bowers says he “got to go the furthest with making the music sound a little bit different than anything else because there’s scenes where he’s imagining going to Coney Island. We know it’s a complete imaginary thing but we want it to feel euphoric and as happy as possible."

As the music was able to manipulate those scenes of solitary confinement, Bowers also mentions the power of no music in certain instances. One section where he drew back the melodies was when a 16-year-old Wise was left in the precinct as Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herrise) and his mother Sharon Salaam (Aunjanue Ellis) were on their way home after a lengthy interrogation. That silence led the viewer to fully realize what was to come for Wise whether or not you were aware of the true story. In multiple takes, Bowers said he and DuVernay had to figure out if sounds were necessary, because despite the joyous moment in seeing Salaam’s mother address law enforcement for their unethical practices, “where we finally see a parent that has the facilities or understanding to know that their child can’t be treated or kept this way,” the viewer is suddenly left feeling heavy and silent as the camera pans to a sleeping Wise.

“That was a scene that we did a few times because Ava really wanted to make sure that we felt that win for him [Yusef Salaam]. We felt not excitement, but so glad that one of the parents was able to finally do that. But we chose to cut the music right at that moment when we see Korey because the feeling of victory is so fleeting, especially in this whole series,” Bowers says. The toying with silence after a triumphant moment can manipulate the viewers’ emotions, he adds, leading them to immediately address “the realization of what’s going on.”

Another turning point in the series that Bowers says was hard to compose music for was the end of part two, where the verdict is being prepared to be publicized. Yusef’s mother’s monologue helped set the tone for the composition because of its balance of hope, anxiety, and the inevitable. “We hear Sharon talking about this idea of, you’re trying to do your best to take care of your kids and to be there for them and to look out for them and then one night you look away and everything changes,” he says. In a sense of foreshadowing, the composition during this monologue goes from sentimental to tense as the verdict is publicized.

The scenes featuring Antron McCray’s father, Bobby, also served as a striking point for Bowers, particularly when the patriarch encouraged his son to confess to a crime he didn’t commit. While the writing painted Bobby in a certain light (due to the system’s pressure) that might portray him as aggressive or a villain, Bowers wanted the score to play into the opposite of those characterizations. While playing the piano composition for his fiancée, his partner described it as “‘somewhat sweet, but incredibly sad at the same time. There’s something fading.’”

In terms of composing the feature in its entirety, Bowers adds that not only Bobby’s story can be told through music, but also the rest of the characters’ storylines. “That was what I was trying to portray and achieve, this fading of innocence,” he says, “this light that’s being dimmed but unintentionally.”

---

As New York City’s DNA courses throughout the film in terms of location (Coney Island, Harlem, Central Park), the music of that time period also knots its way within the series. When selecting the original recordings for the soundtrack, Byrd tried to place himself in the minds of the five boys and what they might’ve been listening to at that time. 

“This is what they’re feeling, this is the backdrop, this is the sound that people are inspired by, that are making music from this place,” he says. “It only made sense to me to pair as many of the experiences, as many of the senses for the listener to the actual experience of the characters.” Shifting the audience to ‘80s NYC “right away” was also a unanimous decision, Byrd mentions, highlighting the selection of the city’s very own Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” in part one to jumpstart the program. 

“Special Ed was young, he was just a year or two older than these boys at that time,” Byrd shares. “That song and album came out literally within a month or two of the incident so we imagined this is what these boys would be listening to.”

Cutting another piece out of the Big Apple’s energy of that time, Bowers says he used objects such as bucket drums to help up the ante of certain scenes. The idea was vocalized by fellow composer and pianist Jason Moran, who recommended Bowers for the job. The use of the drums entered whenever the boys were being chased by law enforcement or during scenes of interrogation. “But it was something I thought of as having a pulse instead of using...again, if this was a stereotypical TV show or procedural drama, I probably would’ve just used some sort of synth to do that and there were some synths layered into it, but one of the main sounds was this bucket drumming that was something I would return to,” he says.

Although the majority of the melodies derive from New York City natives, tracks from artists foreign to the East Coast city help to summarize When They See Us in song form. For Byrd, the Cinematic Orchestra’s “All Things To All Men,” and the rest of the band’s discography, is “tailor-made for film.” This particular melody toward the end of episode three summarized Raymond Santana Jr.’s return to prison for selling drugs. “It’s lush in melody and string arrangement and it has a key lyric that we pick out right at the end of the actual scene, the end of the episode and Raymond is talking about ‘We were just boys, I feel like I have my foot in one world, my foot in the other world.’ It just made sense to me that these boys that are now young men, they have to try to be everything for everyone all at the same time,” he says. “All Things To All Men” showcased the notion that the Exonerated Five were no longer afforded a “normal typical life,” and weren’t allowed “to be in service of themselves,” Byrd adds.

Complimenting the physical movement of story arcs, Byrd also says soundtracking Santana Jr.’s back-and-forth conversations with his father as he’s getting older in jail and preceding his first release was tough to pair with a melody. In discussion with DuVernay, Byrd says the director wanted a song to match the momentum. Enter “Happiness” by dead prez. “I’ve always loved that dead prez album [Let’s Get Free], and particular song. It was one of the first things I thought of,” he says. “I tried to imagine what song has movement and changes and also presents somewhere between a subtle and on-the-nose way, what I would be imagining and thinking about at that time.”

Pacing is also a key ingredient in marrying selected songs with originally composed sounds. Byrd says working in tandem with Bowers allowed the process to flow seamlessly, helping to avoid a clash of his selected melodies and Bowers’ compositions. On the selection of Clare Maguire’s “Falling Leaves” at the end of part one, Byrd says the haunting and tragic sound of the melody worked for the slow-motion scenes of the boys being handcuffed and put into the backseats of police cars.

Although part four was packed with the tensest moments, Byrd says he was able to insert points of vivacity like Korey's elation when he saw SWV's "I'm So Into You" music video being played in prison. "It’s important from a directorial perspective to show that despite everything that Korey was going through, he found moments of good times, of happiness, of levity," Byrd says. "I think for some people watching it they would maybe think what’s the use of showing something like that. But the main reason behind it is to show the full spectrum of someone’s humanity. They may be objectively, in many ways emotionally speaking in a situation that’s down and out but they find moments to be humane and find moments of happiness, of laughter, of good times."

The final melody that found a home onscreen is Nipsey Hussle’s “Picture Me Rollin.” Byrd reveals the week he and DuVernay were deciding on featuring the song, Hussle was murdered in Los Angeles. The insert of his song featuring OverDoz later served as a salute to the fallen artist, Byrd adds, noting that it was a tough time during production when the news broke.

“We thought it would be really cool even though people think of The Central Park 5 as being a New York story. The truth of the matter is the subject matter and the concentration on what Ava presented with this miniseries is about how blacks and browns are treated, and how the legal system, the criminal justice system still is rampant with all of these injustices,” he says. “That’s a ubiquitous system and thing we all deal with irrespective of which coast you’re from. Knowing what Nipsey represented, what he was doing for our people and the fact that…” Byrd pauses before speaking on the loss that thousands of Hussle’s supporters endured.

“Picture Me Rollin” as a whole, but primarily the hook (“I bet Imma make it home to my baby”), speaks to the notion of surviving day to day. Hussle’s insert into the miniseries also promotes a characteristic he amplified: do everything with intention.

“There are so many times I’m asked in other projects that we don’t feel as sad as we’re supposed to here, we don’t feel as happy as we’re supposed to here and that’s all due to the acting, the editing, everything, so it’s music’s job to push it over the edge in the direction we want,” Bowers says. “With this show, I just feel like every element was incredibly spot on and well done that it was my job with the music to make sure I wasn’t getting in the way, make sure that I was doing exactly what was needed but to just always be mindful of whether it’s too much or too little.”

When They See Us is now streaming on Netflix.

Dreezy Celebrates “Big Dreez” Release Dreezy Celebrates “Big Dreez” Release
Dreezy attends her “Big Dreez” Release on January 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Dreezy Is In Her Lyrical Bag On 'ROTD3'

Dreezy continues to win in plain sight. When you weren’t looking, the artist dropped one of the strongest projects of 2019. Appropriately titled Big Dreez, the 10-track offering showcases the Chicago native’s lyrical knockouts (“Play Wit Ya,” “Chicken Noodle Soup”) with gentle comedowns in the form of sweet harmonies (“Showin Out,” “Love Someone” with current beau Jacquees).

The project’s standout track “Chanel Slides” with Kash Doll has been a must-have on any Hot Girl Summer playlist and gave us another solid collaboration between women dominating rap today. It’s also the same energy Dreezy brought to Atlanta earlier this year to Dreamville’s recording sessions for the highly anticipated Revenge of the Dreamers 3 mixtape.

“It was a summer camp, like an X-Men summer camp,” Dreezy tells VIBE. “Everybody has different powers and does different things and we all came together, it was almost like a school. J. Cole went through the studios giving feedback and listening to what we were doing. It would be 20 people in one room, 10 producers, 10 rappers and you gotta find the right beat for you. A song is only four minutes long and only so many people can get on a song, so everyone is in that one studio writing trying to get on a song. Every room I went in I made sure I got my verse on the song. You know, I was just trying to write fast and have some good bars at the same time. Every room had a different vibe and it was almost like survival of the fittest.”

Just a piece of the result happens to be “Got Me,” featuring Dreamville artists Ari Lennox and Omen with Ty Dolla $ign and a memorable verse from Dreezy. Dipping between vulnerable raps and proclamations of love, she delivered defiant raps that make her the breakout on the track.

She also happened to be just one of the few female emcees on the ROTD3 marquee. Other women in the studio included Lennox, more budding singer-songwriters like Baby Rose, Mereba, Njozma, Van Jess, Chrystel Bagrou and Janelle Monae’s Wondaland artists St. Beauty, but with the exception of Dreezy, Young M.A. and Rapsody, the rooms were dominated by male rappers.

The notion wasn’t lost on those watching from the social media sidelines as black women who operate in hip-hop journalism questioned the lack of personalized marigold invites sent their way. But for Dreezy, who is used to being the only woman in the room, the challenge was met with sharp lyrical precision.

”I don’t know but sometimes it’s like a show-off moment for me,” she says. “I’ll let everybody do their verse and then I’ll come through. It’s like, I know I can go bar-for-bar with these people. The rap industry [can feel like] a male industry. I’m always ‘the girl’ in the group, but I’m happy there are more female rappers coming out. There’s a lot of dope people I like right now—especially Kash Doll.”

There were also times where artists were hopeful that Cole heard their verses, including Dreezy. In a trailer for Revenge: A Dreamville Film released Wednesday (June 26) following the process, the environment was filled with rappers and producers bringing their A-game. The 10-day recording session taught Dreezy the art of remaining in her “Big Dreez” bag and leaning on her confident spirit.

“I remember there was one song where I wanted Cole to hear my verse so bad, but he came in for a minute while I was writing,” she says, recalling one of many blink-and-miss-it moments. “By the time I laid my verse, he had walked out. But I told him, ‘Go back in there and listen to my verse.’”

Dreezy and Cole’s working relationship stems from mutual friends and what she considers a deep respect for each other’s work. It’s a notion that seems to spread around the industry about the 25-year-old. Prior to the release of Big Dreez, the songwriter released her debut project No Hard Feelings in 2016 with successful singles like “Body” featuring Jeremih and “Close to You” with T-Pain.

Her work ethic along with her ability to drop stunt-music for women and men has set her apart from other budding acts in Chicago. As acts on the drill scene fade out of the spotlight, Dreezy remains true to herself without sucking pop music’s teat. Her chameleon-like abilities have earned her praise from peers like A$AP Ferg, Big Boi, Cardi B, Queen Key, and Megan Thee Stallion. With Cole being one of her biggest inspirations, the universe had plans for the two to cross paths, which led to her invitation to the ROTD3 sessions.

“The last time we talked was overseas and we had an hour and a half conversation backstage,” she recalls. “He was just dropping a lot of gems on me, giving me advice. We talked about social media and how people's attention spans are really short and how you gotta feed people and stay consistent. The next thing I know, I was invited to the sessions. I told him thank you for letting me come. And he was like ‘Yeah you’re good. If you ever go in a room and you hear something that you want, hop on just put your verse on it. Just throw it on there.’ So, that's what I did.”

 

Bro dropped some jewels on me after the show 🙏🏾 Got me ready to work overtime nbs. Needed that, love @realcoleworld ❤️

A post shared by BIG OG DREEZ💎 (@dreezy) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:41pm PDT

In addition to “Got Me,” Dreezy recorded songs with other members of Dreamville like Bas, J.I.D., and EarthGang. Between holding her own against nearly every hot commodity in the industry, Dreezy has also honed in on her songwriting as well as her growth in and out of rap.

“When I first started rapping, I wasn't thinking about what I was doing,” she says. Some of those moments of little thought were hit collaborations with Sasha Go Hard and Lil Durk in 2012. It wasn’t until 2014 when she dropped her remix of Nicki Minaj’s “Chiraq” that she caught the industry’s ears. With her success came the need to comb through her abilities and an urge to find her voice.

“After a while it just clicked in my head, ‘This is you, this is your pocket right here, so once I got into my pocket for real, it's like ‘Big Dreez' is here,’” she said. “The difference now is that I can do this sh*t for real with my eyes closed.”

Putting a pause on things worked in her favor. She recently scored a brand ambassador deal with Puma and starred in her first film Beats, a Netflix original movie alongside Anthony Anderson. The artists also helped score some of the film’s original songs for her character Queen Cabrini.

For her own forthcoming album, listeners can expect Dreezy to drop more bars and melodies the best way she knows how. “I love the songs from the new album. I wish we could have put them on Big Dreez, but they fit the wave of the album. I've got some real R&B records in the stash that are going on the album. But it’s just me having fun and being comfortable with the topics I’m rapping about.”

Freddie Gibbs
Freddie Gibbs Has Nothing To Hide With 'Bandana'

Talking with Freddie Gibbs, a Gary, Indiana native who came of age hustling during the ‘90s, can be a bit jarring at times. Discussing the Madlib beat that backs the song “Gat Damn” off his upcoming album, Bandana, the artist cheerfully details his desire to create a “dope a** melody and freak that motherf**ker” before quietly pondering one of the chaotic stories that make the track so impactful.

“Sometimes the violence feels good when you’re not on the other end of it, but when family members and children and women start getting killed, you know it’s a real serious thing,” he says. “So I don’t know, man, my whole purpose with this project was to let people know where I was at mentally and emotionally.”

A Los Angeles transplant, Gibbs is too busy raising his daughter, running a business and posting memes to worry about the streets. Almost three years after being discharged from Austrian prison for a crime he was ultimately acquitted of, he has more to celebrate now than ever, especially with Bandana dropping on June 28.

A follow-up to Piñata, Gibbs’ critically acclaimed 2014 venture with Madlib that paired the Midwestern rapper’s intricate, illustrative verses with the California-born producer’s jazzy, lo-fi beats, Bandana was teased for years before the artist started releasing information this February. The high-energy single “Flat Tummy Tea,” which touches on everything from the artists’ political disillusionment to his former drug habits, was inconspicuously teased on Instagram and then posted on YouTube shortly after, just a few weeks before the album’s biting, bass drum-heavy signature track was released to the public. Fast forward to the middle of June and Gibbs has unveiled the Quasimoto-inspired cover art, sent Zebra mascots to Hollywood and Times Square to publicize the release and dropped videos for “Crime Pays” and “Giannis,” his first collaboration with Anderson .Paak.

The album, which effortlessly moves between Gibbs’ speedy, hard bars and his softer R&B side, comes across like a meditation on his chaotic past. Talking to him, it’s clear that he’s “waxing, trying to get to a better spot in [his] career [and] as a father,” and that impression comes through in each track. Instead of focusing on the flashier aspects of his life, the artist forces people to examine his discomforting, long-winded path to success and the scars it left on his mind. Chock-full of beat changes that jolt the MC to switch styles midway through a song, Bandana is composed in a way that it feels like the listener is truly inside Gibbs’ head, following along as he jumps from one thought, or nightmare, to another. Sure, Gibbs may be enjoying his hard-wrought success now, but he never glorifies his past, choosing instead to highlight his sleepless nights and the masculine paranoia that permeated his days dealing.

“My sh*t is an open book,” he explains. “Artists now I feel like I don't even know who these ni**as are because everyone is just automatically rich when they come out, you know? That definitely wasn't my reality.”

More than just a long-awaited project, Bandana is Gibbs’ first release with a major label. After some career ups-and-downs that saw him sign with Interscope in 2006 before promptly being dropped a year later, he recently partnered with friend Tunji Balogun to release Bandana through Keep Cool, a subsidiary of RCA and Sony Music, in tandem with his own ESGN label and Madlib’s Invazion. Despite the corporate support and larger marketing budget, he insists he’s not doing anything differently.

"I kind of created my own lane, I got my own lane of things, so I'm not really pressured,” Gibbs says. “I'm dropping music to satisfy the people that rock with me, and if some new people rock with me, that's cool, but if not, I'm not tripping."

Gibbs’ lyrical skills helped him build a dedicated fanbase, but his business partner and manager Ben “Lambo” Lambert is an instrumental part of his success. A lifelong hip-hop fan who cut his teeth in the industry at 15 putting up stickers for Slum Village’s Fantastic Volume 2, Lambo first discovered 22-year-old Gibbs while working as a college intern at Interscope and has stuck by him ever since. If they’re not physically together, the partners speak on the phone daily, covering everything from merch design to beat selection, and they both agreed the time was right to utilize a larger platform.

“It's like we're on the AND1 tour,” Lambo said, referring to the traveling basketball competition. “We're on Venice Beach, killing it, but at a certain point, unless you put up some points in the NBA, there's always going to be a feeling of ‘what if?’”

As personal as creating Bandana was for Gibbs, it’s been equally emotional for Lambo. Since the team started working on the record five years ago, Lambo has had two kids, one of whom was born just weeks before its release. He said it’s difficult to even discuss the album’s early days, back before Gibbs’ trouble overseas threw a wrench in their plans, since everything is different now.

“We’re in a society where people need to see other people celebrating something and then everyone can celebrate it, so I'm excited to see that because we've literally put our lives into this,” Lambo explained. “I just feel like it's a culmination of a lot of years of stuff and I want to move onto the next phase, whatever that is. Which, resulting from this album, I think will be something really exciting and fun."

For a while, Gibbs hinted at Bandana being his final project, but he recently told Entertainment Weekly that he and Madlib are already working on a new record called Montana. According to Lambo, all three MadGibbs titles were conceived part-way into recording Piñata. While he’s hesitant to call the new albums sequels, he likens the unfinished trilogy to Quentin Tarantino’s filmography where disconnected movies share key elements in a way that makes audiences feel like they’re returning to a familiar world.

The reveal does come with one drawback though, as Gibbs, who said he was just in the studio working on three or four tracks for the album last week, insists “Montana is gonna be [his] last album.” For him, everything goes back to the strength and value of his catalog and he wants to cap things off with a few more “strong projects.”

“I feel like a lot of these ni**as just put out too much music, man. Every year it's like three mixtapes or a lot of sh*t that don't mean nothing. I want everything I give you to mean something.”

Music isn’t the only thing pushing this renaissance gangster forward. On top of writing rhymes and running ESGN with Lambo, Gibbs wants to break into filmmaking. The former dealer almost scored a role in the FX series Snowfall, a show about crack’s rise in Los Angeles during the ‘80s, but so far he hasn’t had too much luck with auditions.

“I’m not bitter about it,” he says. “I just look at it as God gonna give me the perfect role when I get it, so it is what it is."

Instead of sitting back and waiting for opportunities, Gibbs is hard at work writing his own scripts and tackling filmmaking with the same independent mindset he brought to music. With close associates like Nick Walker, the director on the “Pronto” and “Crime Pays” music videos, Gibbs wants to “develop [his] own kind of films.”

While he’s mum about the details for any future projects, a quick look at his past music videos, especially “Thuggin,’” shows that Gibbs strives for authenticity in the way he presents his stories.

“Everything I was doing in “Thuggin’” I was actually doing at that time. I was selling crack and all I did with that sh*t was take you throughout my day. I was in South Central selling crack and those are my real homies and everything was authentic, so it was like let's just walk everybody through a day in the life of what I'm doing, and I was doing a lot of bullsh*t that day.”

In his own words, the video sums up his life from 2010 until his daughter’s birth in 2015. Straddling the worlds of music and drug dealing, Gibbs made an artistic name for himself but couldn’t live solely on music. Comparing it to purgatory, the artist felt like he was too deep in both professions to give up but he had to deal with people pressuring him to choose between the streets and the booth.

 

Timeless....

A post shared by Kane (@freddiegibbs) on Jun 14, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

“You know, I was on the cover of magazines and still selling like crack and heroin,” he says, "so it was kind of a tough thing to juggle, actually being out there for real and kind of being in the spotlight.”

Now comfortably living off his music, Gibbs is gunning for the respect and clout he thinks he deserves. For years he’s called himself the “most versatile rapper” in the game and believes he belongs in the “upper echelon of MCs,” but he’s well aware that a lot of talented people get overlooked in the industry. Now, with Keep Cool behind him, it’s time for Gibbs to find out if the public agrees with his self-evaluation.

“I always ask myself, if there was a rap hall of fame, would I go?” he says. “And yeah, once I finished this album I was like 'yeah, I think I'd be there.'”

