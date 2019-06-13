Lloyd, Khalid, BJ the Chicago Kid
Here's What A Lloyd, Khalid And BJ The Chicago Kid Black Music Month Playlist Sounds Like

June 13, 2019 - 1:06 pm by VIBE Staff

Get a taste of Khalid, Tee Grizzley, Lloyd, and BJ the Chicago Kid's playlists for Black Music Month.

The sounds of black people run wide and deep within the music space. If you hop from person to person with questions about standout songs that move them, the answers will span regions, decades and genres. Each year, we honor that breadth of talent all June long for Black Music Month.

Some of our favorite buzzing and seasoned musicians of today—Khalid, Tee Grizzley, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Lloyd—also wanted to contribute to the celebration by weighing in on the songs that inspire them. As part of Billboard's coverage of Black Music Month, the aforementioned artists curated playlists that reflect the songs that impacted both their artistry and the culture as a whole.

"As a young black musician there are many artists who not only inspire me daily but have also influenced the way that I grew up and my musical capabilities," Khalid said of his playlist. BJ the Chicago Kid said that the songs and artists on his list "remind [him] of how great we are, can be and most of all, the way we're supposed to be. All these artists shine bright on and off the stage."

Get a taste of Khalid and BJ the Chicago Kid's playlists below, and be sure to check out Tee Grizzley's and Lloyd's curated selections over on Billboard.

Khalid's Black History Month Playlist

BJ the Chicago Kid's Black History Month Playlist

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Toronto Rappers Defeat Golden State Warriors To Win First NBA Championship

The Toronto Raptors just made sports history! For the first time in the franchise history, the Canadian team won an NBA Championship Thursday (June 13), and became the first NBA team outside of the U.S. to earn the title.

After being up 3-2 going into game six, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114 -110 in the final game to be played at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

The feat was an extra-special win for the Raptors as noted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “The first NBA game was in Toronto and now an NBA Championship,” Silver said.

Despite trailing the Raptors up until the last 9 seconds of the game, the Warriors were ultimately unable to recover from losing Klay Thompson to an injury in the third quarter. Thompson scored 30 points before leaving the game. Teammates Andre Iguodala put up 22 points in game six, followed by Steph Curry with 21 points, and Draymond Green with 11 points. The Warriors were also short Kevin Durant who ruptured his achilles in game five.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard earned the 2019 Bill Russell Finals MVP Award joining the likes of LeBron James and Karreem Abdul Jabar as a two-time finals MVP. Leonard scored 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in game six, following a career-high performance of 36 points in game four. Leonard wasn’t alone in having an impressive performance. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam both scored 26 points during the game.

KAWHI LEONARD 2X FINALS MVP! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/dabEfjSRsb

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019

And of course, Drake took a moment for a post-game interview. "It's over," the Toronto native told reporters. "We did what we had to do!"

Drake really did a post game interview 🤣 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ulXTz4unvY

— Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 14, 2019

See more reactions to the Raptors win below.

HISTORY! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/F6nKao43jf

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019

Inside the @raptors lockerroom celebration! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7ovDvRoHhX

— NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2019

HEART OF A CHAMPION! @Klow7 | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VwMntkCuuI

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019

The streets of Toronto have erupted. 🌋#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3U2AInnO1r

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Lands Role In ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Kid Cudi has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the film series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Details about the Grammy winning rapper’s role have yet to be unveiled.

Cudi is building a solid list of acting roles which include HBO’s How to Make it In America, The Cleveland Show, Need for Speed, Entourage, Brooklyn 99, and the comedy, Drunk Parents starring  Salma Hayek and Alec Baldwin.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bill & Ted Face the Music is centered around time traveling duo, Bill and Ted, as they head out on a mission to “save life as we know it” and bring universal harmony.

The first film in the series, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989. The sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey debuted in 1991.

Reeves and Winter announced the film threequel in March, with a video message from the Hollywood Bowl thanking fans for spearheading the project. “It is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude,” said Reeves.

Bill & Ted: Face the Music is slated to hit theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

danny-glover-airbnb-1503605245 danny-glover-airbnb-1503605245
Danny Glover To Testify On Capitol Hill During Slave Reparations Hearing

Danny Glover and author Ta-Nehisi Coates are heading to Capitol Hill next week to testify at a hearing on slavery reparations. The hearing, which will be held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on June 19, is set to explore the “legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice,” according to NBC News.

Coates broached the issue in The Case for Reparations, a 2014 essay published in The Atlantic, and Glover has long supported reparations. The reparations hearing is the first to be held in the House in over a decade and coincides with Juneteenth, the annual celebration marking the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

Michigan’s former Democratic Rep. John Conyers originally introduced a measure to study reparations in 1989, and reintroduced House Resolution 40 in 2017. The bill “establishes a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans to examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present.” The resolution also seeks to “recommend appropriate remedies.”

Paying out reparations to the descendants of slaves has been an ongoing topic in the 2020 presidential campaign, though many have fallen short of clearly stating whether they stand for, or against, reparations.

Sen. Corey Booker introduced a bill to study reparations earlier in the year. Sen. Kamala Harris has said that she is open to studying the “effects” of systematic “discrimination and institutional racism” and to “determine what can be done.” Fellow Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders doesn’t support reparations for slave descendants, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports reparations.

Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden has been catching heat  for opposing reparations and desegregation in 1975 comments that recently resurfaced. “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ‘60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’ I don’t buy that,” Biden said at the time.  “I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather.”

In February, Democratic presidential candidate and author, Marianne Williamson called for the U.S. to shell out $100 billion for reparations.

Williamson touted the plan as a much needed “moral and spiritual awakening” for America. “Nothing short of that is adequate to fundamentally change the patters of our political dysfunction,” Williamson said.

 

