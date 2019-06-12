Los Angeles Launch Party For The TV Series "The Boondocks"
John Witherspoon, Regina King, Creator/Executive Producer Aaron McGruder and Cedric Yarbrough attend the L.A. launch part tor The TV series "The Boondocks" in 2005.
Getty Images

Aaron McGruder Will Have A Hand In 'Boondocks' Reboot

June 12, 2019 - 4:29 pm by J'na Jefferson

Fans of the hilarious Adult Swim show, The Boondocks, are in for a treat. It was officially announced that the show, which is based on the Aaron McGruder comic strip of the same name, will be returning to television– with McGruder involved.

“Sony Pictures Animation announced a “re-imagining” of the animated satire series “The Boondocks” in collaboration with creator Aaron McGruder as part of their presentation at the Annecy Festival 2019 on Wednesday…” reports TheWrap.

John Witherspoon, who voices Robert “Granddad” Freeman on the show, recently divulged about the show’s potential reboot during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The site continues by stating that the 2019 version of the show will reportedly “update the cult, subversive satire for the modern era” by placing Riley, Huey and Granddad “against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.”

We can’t wait for this, and we’re sure many others share this sentiment.

In This Story:

Popular

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

From the Web

More on Vibe

Who Knew?: Tom Hanks Gets Candid About His Love For Spades

Who’d a thunk that Tom Hanks was a passionate Spades player in addition to be a talented actor? In a new video interview with the two stars of the Toy Story franchise, the Oscar-winning actor got candid about his love for the game.

During a junket for Toy Story 4, entertainment blogger BlogXilla asked both Hanks and Tim Allen (who play Woody and Buzz Lightyear) if they were worthy of possessing a “black card.” He prompted them with a scenario about playing Spades against players who have been “talking crap the whole game.”

"What do you do?" Xilla asked after telling them that them and their imaginary partners have “four and a possible.”

"Do you bid nine, or do you bid 10, go wheels and go all out for it?” he continued.

"Ten. Go all out,” Hanks said, affirmatively. “"here's not really money necessarily involved in spades, it's just cred. I throw deep, baby. I go deep."

He continued to discuss his experience playing the game Whist (“a version of spades”) while growing up in Oakland, Calif. He was a graduate of Oakland’s Skyline High School in 1974.

Allen, who said he never played Spades, stayed quiet for much of the interaction. "I've been working Vegas for 30 years,” he said. “I don't gamble. I don't play cards."

The Internet had their thoughts on Allen’s reaction, but we can’t get enough of the passion Hanks has for Spades. As though he couldn’t get more likable.

Check out the clip above.

Continue Reading
lee-daniels-jussie-smollett-GettyImages-670021202-1560312755
Getty

Lee Daniels On Defending Jussie Smollett: “I’m Beyond Embarrassed”

Lee Daniels opened up about Jussie Smollett in a new interview expressing his embarrassment for defending the Empire star after he was attacked in Chicago in January only to be accused of orchestrating the incident.

“I’m beyond embarrassed,” Daniels told Vulture when asked of how he felt about rushing to Smollett’s defense. “I think that when it happened, I had a flash of me running from bullies. I had a flash of my whole life, of my childhood, my youth, getting beaten.”

Still, Daniels doesn’t exactly believe that Smollett planned the attack as he has been accused of doing by Chicago Police. The 36-year-old actor initially faced felony disorderly conduct charges stemming from the incident.

Charges against Smollett have since been dropped but Daniels admitted that it would feel like a huge betrayal, “If it turned out that he did it, was guilty, and all of it’s accurate.”

“Of course, there’s some doubt,” Daniels continued. “I’m telling you that because I love him so much. That’s the torture that I’m in right now, because it’s literally if it were to happen to your son and your child, how would you feel? You would feel, Please, God, please let there be that glimmer of hope that there is some truth in this story. That’s why it’s been so painful. It was a flood of pain.”

The Empire creator said that he bypassed all of the Chicago Tribune’s detailed reporting on the incident because he was busy “putting out fires,” and maintains that no one knows the real truth.

“We weren’t there. I can’t judge him. That’s only for the f**king lady or man with that black robe and God. I had to detach myself and stop calling [Smollett], because it was taking away the time I have for my kids, the time I have for my partner. It was affecting my spirit and other shows, everything.”

Despite being unsure if Smollett had anything to do with the assault Daniels pointed out that, “If he didn’t do it, he’d be Martin Luther King right now. He’d be some sort of god.”

Daniels went on to confirm that the attention from the Smollett incident played a “major part” in Fox’s decision to cancel Empire after the upcoming sixth season. Elsewhere in the interview, Daniels talked about wrapping up Empire's final season, and refused to comment when asked if Terrence Howard should have been booted off the show due to previous accusations of domestic violence.

Click here for the full interview

Continue Reading
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIII
Cindy Ord

Kevin Hart Sued For Assault, Woman Says His Security Fractured Her Face

Kevin Hart and his bodyguards have reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit after a woman claims she was violently thrown to the ground in New York City in Jan. 2019, TMZ reports. The woman claims the interaction left her with a fractured face.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ,  Carmen Marrero claims she was walking down a New York City sidewalk when Kevin and his security team came bustling out of the building. Kevin was reportedly inside the building for a screening of his movie, The Upside.

As she was crossing the street, Hart's bodyguards allegedly began shoving a crowd of people out of the comedian's path. Marrero was allegedly thrown to the ground, which caused her to fracture her face.

Marrero is suing Hart, his production company, and SAG-AFTRA for assault and battery for an undisclosed amount of money. Kevin Hart has not spoken on the new lawsuit at this time.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Lil Duval And Charlamagne Tha God Team Up For "Black Men Don't Cheat": Listen

Music News

1d ago

Rihanna Is Shedding Light On The Sudan Massacre

News

1d ago

Wait A Minute: Linda Fairstein Inspired 'Law And Order: SVU'?