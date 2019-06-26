Boosie Badazz Defends Bill Cosby, Slams Harvey Weinstein In New Video

Boosie Badazz has never strayed away from making controversial comments, and his recent ones defending the incarcerated Bill Cosby are no different.

Mr. Wipe Me Down took to his Instagram page to discuss his beliefs that the man formerly known as “America’s Dad” should be a free man. Cosby is currently serving a three to 10-year sentence for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

"Ay check this out, y'all better wake up this racist a** motherf**kin' world," Boosie says in the video. "This armadillo lookin' b**ch Harvey Weinstein been f**kin' people 100 days ago, and he can pay for all the sh*t he did, all the f**kin' rapes he done did, but Bill Cosby couldn't pay for his sh*t. The Jell-O man had the money. That show you it's a racist motherf**kin' world."

He continues by stating that Cosby’s crimes when he was a man of a much younger age, and the only reason he was jailed for the crimes was because of the color of his skin.

Harvey Weinstein recently reached a multi-million dollar provisional deal with his accusers to settle his sexual misconduct civil lawsuits. Many of Weinstein’s accusers came forward in mid-2017 to discuss that the disgraced Hollywood producer acted inappropriately with them, which was one of the catalysts for the start of the #MeToo movement.

Watch Boosie’s video below.