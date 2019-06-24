Premiere Of "The Agronomist" For The National Coalition For Hatian Rights - After Party
Buju Banton Appears In Campaign For New Collaborator, Supreme

June 24, 2019 - 6:03 pm by VIBE

Buju Banton appears to be partnering with the lifestyle brand, Supreme, for an upcoming collaboration, evident by visual content uploaded to the brand's Instagram page.

The reggae artist– who was released from prison in 2018 after being incarcerated for nearly eight years– is featured in media on the brand’s Instagram page. One photo features Banton in one of the brand’s well-recognized “Supreme” tees, while another video features the musician singing, smoking and enjoying the outdoors.

Banton found early success in the ‘90s after the release of his albums Stamina Daddy and Mr. mention, and in 2011, he received a Grammy win for his LP Before The Dawn.

There’s no word on when the collaboration will be officially unveiled, or the scope of what it will ultimately entail. Keep it locked to VIBE for updates, and check out the photo and video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Buju Banton for Supreme. 📷 @sheekswinsalways

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Buju Banton for Supreme. 📹 @zevmagasis

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

In This Story:

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

