Update 12:00 am ET (June 13, 2019) – The wait is over! After teasing the return of the iconic streetwear brand earlier this week, Baby Phat relaunched Thursday (June 13) with a new and nostalgic collection at Forever 21.
Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, unveiled visuals from the collection via social media. The line features mini skirts, leopard print biker shorts, graphic tees, and more.
“Baby Phat, from its birth to what we’re doing right now, has really been a celebration of innovative women who pushed the world forward to embrace the urban lifestyle when many in the business and in society at large, did not have that vision or foresight,” Kimora said in the press release according to Bustle. “This was a movement. People forget that. It’s incredibly rewarding work with Forever 21 to bring forward these new collections and this message now more than ever.”
View this post on Instagram
Finally! The wait is over! All the classic fresh! It’s been a Labor of love! Hope you guys enjoy! much more to come! Love to you all!😘💞♥️💋🎉🍭
A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons L. (@kimoraleesimmons) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT
Original story below..
It seems as though Kimora Lee Simmons’ iconic fashion line Baby Phat is coming back sooner than expected. Forever 21 reportedly teased on their social media pages that they will carry the brand upon its likely return to stores this Thursday (Jun. 13).
“[Two] more days ‘til the cat is back,” the tweet read. The video featured is of a pink, bejeweled pager, with the letters “KLS” appearing on the screen. While the cryptic tweet hasn’t been followed up by the clothing store nor by Simmons herself, fans are already making their assumptions (and getting their wallets ready).
Back in May, an Instagram page for Baby Phat announced that it would be returning in the summer, and the announcement saw over 7,000 likes.
“I’ll be relaunching that and rolling that out this year,” she told Bloomberg back in March. “For many people who know me, they remember that it’s always been a family journey for me.” She also announced that her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, will reportedly help her run the revamped company.
what's the buzz about tho
✌️more days until the cat is back stay tuned for 6/13~ ✨ pic.twitter.com/ngjSyxYS3m
— Forever 21 (@Forever21) June 12, 2019
View this post on Instagram
ℝ ℝ
A post shared by Baby Phat (@babyphat) on May 31, 2019 at 9:52am PDT