Nathan Bacher
WSB-TV

Bullied Teen Arrested After Students Accused Him Of Planning A School Shooting

June 5, 2019 - 11:38 am by Beatriz da Costa

A Georgia teen who was consistently bullied over his race and religion was arrested after being accused of planning a school shooting, despite there being any physical evidence of it.

WSB-TV reports Nathan Bacher was arrested on May 23 and was seen in court for a bail hearing on Monday (June 3). The 17-year-old was charged with terroristic threats after students claimed he kept a mental hit list of students he wanted to kill on the last day of school at Providence Christian Academy.

He would also sing Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks," a song about troubled youth that also alludes to a school shooting.

While some students claimed Bacher wanted to shoot up his school, his family and friends have another story. Bacher, who is Ethiopian, was reportedly teased about his ethnicity and religion. His father Jatteni Bacher told reporters his son was told, "You are not from Africa, you are from Arab. You must be a terrorist. When are you going to shoot us up?"

His son has never had access to a gun and his brother Jesse tearfully told reporters, "He's innocent. That's all I know." His friend Abigail Israel stressed the fact that Bacher was never going to commit a crime. "I think it was really his way of establishing him as an alpha," she said. "He never had any intention of doing any of that."

School officials were made aware of the threat by a concerned parent hours before the final day of school. During the bond hearing Monday, prosecutors called Bacher a threat to the community and made mention of his alleged mental hit list. Despite the circumstances, Bacher has received an overwhelming amount of support from his church with more than 130 people, and the local Ethiopian community at his bail hearing.

Despite the outpour of support from the community, the prosecutors and the judge said the risk was too great and Bacher was denied bond.

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Spotify Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion's New Album
Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Enlisting Fans For 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' At Santa Monica Pier

Megan Thee Stallion is trying to help make the world a better place with the help of her fans, the Hotties.

The Fever MC recently announced she’ll be holding the 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' at Santra Monica Pier on Thursday Jun. 6. Per the rapper’s tweet, there will be another 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' in Houston. Details for that event will be coming soon.

The 24-year-old has discussed her concerns regarding climate change and the environment, and she hopes to continue raising awareness through various programs.

“I think I’mma organize a beach clean up for all the Hotties, The Hot Girls,” she said in an Instagram Live session about her intentions to take better care of Mother Earth. “Y’all gotta come in your bikinis and we’re gonna clean up some sh*t.” She also hopes to organize a tree planting event as well, per the video.

See the flyer below.

Hey Hotties I’m doing the first ever HOTTIE BEACH CLEAN UP in Cali June6th at the Santa Monica Pier! Houston we’re next details coming soon pic.twitter.com/iCPzN6szT6

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 5, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey Hotties ! These are just a few of the things I found today that I would like to start doing today ! If you are already an eco friendly hottie and knowledgeable on the subject please drop more knowledge for the hotties who are just getting on the wave in the comments! We have to start somewhere 💖🌞

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
Getty Images

Raptors Fan Puts Photo Of Kawhi Leonard In The Louvre

The things we do for the teams we’re loyal to.

Kawhi Leonard helped bring the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, with a stellar dunk over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A photo of the deciding shot was posted to the Raptors’ Instagram page with the caption “Hang this in the Louvre.” One die-hard fan of the Canada team did just that.

Athina Vandame posted a photo of herself with the dunking photo in front of the Mona Lisa at the Musee de Louvre in Paris.

“If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why,” she wrote. Her page is now private, however, she posted a video of herself “on a mission” to place the photo among some of the most valuable pieces of art in world history.

The Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are tied up in the finals, 1-1. There’s no word on whether the picture is still in the Louvre, but we know the spirit will forever remain.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀

(via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on May 26, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

The Party: A Smithsonian Celebration Of Asian Pacific Americans
Getty Images

Terrence Howard Is Reportedly Under Investigation For Tax Evasion

Terrence Howard is reportedly under investigation for criminal tax evasion charges.

The actor–along with his third wife Mira and a company owned by her called Universal Bridges Inc.– is being accused of committing possible financial crimes, per The Blast. He re-proposed to Mira, his ex-wife, back in Dec. 2018.

“We’ve learned that the actor has hired a high profile white collar criminal attorney to defend him in the investigation,” the site writes of the controversy. The Blast also writes that Howard and his fiancee have been aware of the investigation since May 20.

This wouldn’t be the first time the actor has been hit with tax woes. He experienced a tax lien stemming from taxes owed from 2010 by the State of California Franchise Tax Board, which totaled $143,538.61. He also was hit with federal tax liens for $1.1 million in 2010 and in 2006 for over half a million dollars.

The Empire family has been going through some rough patches this year. It was confirmed by show runner Lee Daniels that Jussie Smollett would not be returning to the FOX show for its sixth season. Smollett was the subject of a high-profile case, in which he was believed to have falsified a police report.

