XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

Christian Moore, a 16-year-old rapper and affiliate of the late XXXTentacion, was reportedly shot in the head over the weekend.

According to WPLG Local 10, the young man– who performs under the name C-Glizzy– was reported shot in the head on Saturday night (Jun. 15) in Pompano Beach, Fla. while leaving a store. His brother and friend reportedly tried to drive him to the hospital, but “lost control of their car” and hit a wall on an exit ramp on I-95.

“The group eventually made it to the hospital where Moore underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head,” WPLG reports. Moore was sent to Broward Health North to be treated for his injury. “Family members say Moore is currently sedated and is not talking.”

Moore’s mother says she is “expecting” and “hoping” that he will survive the gunshot wound he sustained. It is currently unclear what the motives behind the shooting are, and The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances.

XXXTentacion, who was friends with Moore, was fatally shot on June 18, 2018 in Florida as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports. He was just 20 years old.

UPDATE: @CGlizzyofficial’s mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head. Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BKXhFMslaz — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) June 16, 2019