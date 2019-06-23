Cardi B and Offset Open 2019 BET Awards With "Clout" and "Press"

Opening up this year’s BET Awards was none other than Cardi B herself with an assist from Offset.

The Migos rapper first took the stage with a medley of the couple’s song “Clout” and Bardi’s smash single, “Press.” Offset stunned the crowd with his choreography and the Michael Jackson influence was evident in his moves.

When it was Cardi’s turn to take the stage she didn’t disappoint, mimicking the same moves she and Offset did for the music video to “Clout.” Going into “Press,” over the song’s tantalizing beat a voice, sounding exactly like the press, repeating Cardi and Offset’s names was loud and clear.

Cardi was point throughout her entire performance, not missing a beat, so, it’s hard to tell why she was feeling anxious about opening the show.

Prior to her medley, the “Money” artist confessed on Twitter that she was feeling a little anxious about being the first to grace the BET Awards stage.

“Sooo I’m opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me,” she wrote. “Wish me luck guys. BET AWARDS.”

There wasn’t a moment during her performance that her nerves were obvious to the public. It’s safe to say that Cardi killed, and Bardi Gang definitely agrees.

The mom of one is leading the nominations tonight with seven awards, two categories of which Bardi is competing against herself. Leading the pack after Cardi is Drake and Beyoncé, nominated for five awards and four awards, respectively.

Cardi is up for two Best Collaborations awards (“Please Me” with Bruno Mars and “I Like It” with J. Balvin and Bad Bunny), Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award, two Video of the Year awards (“Please Me” with Bruno Mars and “Money”), an Album of the Year award (Invasion of Privacy) and the Coca Cola Viewers’ Choice award (“I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin).