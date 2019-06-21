Cardi B Receives Huge Honor At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards
Cardi B has given fans lyrical bangers since she first broke into the rap industry and now she has something to really brag about. The emcee was crowned as the first female rapper to be awarded the Songwriter of the Year distinction at ASCAP's 34th annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards (June 20), as reported by Billboard.
Known for her hit songs like "Money," "Bodak Yellow," and "Bartier Cardi," this recognition could not have come at a better time with the 2019 BET Music Awards happening on Sunday (June 23). Nominated for six trophies including Viewer's Choice, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year, the newly crowned ASCAP winner is setting the tone.
During her acceptance speech, the Bronx native reflected on her hard work. "Sometimes I gotta see it and feel it myself," she said. "Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my a** off ... Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me."
She recently dropped her latest single "Press" in late May.
.@iamcardib IS THE FIRST FEMALE RAPPER TO BE NAMED #ASCAP SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR #ASCAPURBAN pic.twitter.com/DJMT8fe6b4
— ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 21, 2019