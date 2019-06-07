Billboard To Debut Hot 100 Songwriters And Hot 100 Producers Charts
On Thursday (June 6), Billboard announced the launch of two new charts: the Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers. According to the nearly 125-year-old media brand, the weekly charts are expected to debut in Billboard's June 15-dated issue and hit subscribers' email inboxes by way of their Billboard Bulletin on Thursday, June 13.
"Top 10 charts for Hot 100 songwriters and producers will be featured each week, joined by a rotating set of charts from two other genres among R&B/hip-hop, rap, R&B, country, rock, dance/electronic, Latin, Christian and gospel," the announcement reads. " In the past, Billboard has ranked the top songwriters and producers annually as part of their "year-end chart menus for various genres and occasionally for special features."
“We’re extremely excited to acknowledge the top creative forces behind music’s biggest hits on a weekly basis,” says Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard senior vice president of charts and data development. “A songwriter or producer’s influence and importance within the industry and beyond certainly merits recognition beyond our yearly rankings.”
Earlier this week, 2018's rankings were shared in a pair of tweets where some of the biggest hitmakers like Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, and Boi-1da made a musical imprint. On the songwriters front artists like Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Offset held a Top 10 spot. Let's see how the inaugural Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts pan out.
See Billboard's 2018 year-end list ranking down below.
.@billboard's top #Hot100Songwriters of 2018:
1. @edsheeran
2. @Drake
3. @LouisBellMusic
4. @PostMalone
5. @xxxtentacion
6. @FrankDukes
7. @iamcardib
8. @OffsetYRN
9. @cunningham___
10. @6ix9ine
.@billboard's top #Hot100Producers of 2018:
1. @FrankDukes
2. @LouisBellMusic
3. @cunningham___
4. @marshmellomusic
5. Wilshire
6. @murdabeatz_
7. @Boi1da
8. @nickmira_
9. @dannhuff
10. @taykeith
