Summer Jam 2019
Report: Grand Jury Indicts Cardi B Over Strip Club Brawl

June 21, 2019 - 9:48 am by VIBE

A grand jury has reportedly indicted Cardi B over a brawl at a strip club, ABC News reports.

Per a source for the news organization, "The charges were not immediately clear. The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment Tuesday afternoon." The rapper faced misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges after two women who worked at a strip club in NYC accused the "Press" rapper of being involved in a personal attack on them last year. Cardi reportedly claims that one of the women was sleeping with her husband, rapper Offset.

"Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients and is being called to justice for her crimes,” a lawyer for the women said last year. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks. But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes."

Cardi previously rejected a plea deal from the Queens District Attorney's office, which hinted at a larger charge if her case was taken to a grand jury.

This is a developing story.

nicki-minaj-drags-miley-cyrus-queen-radio-1561164192
Nicki Minaj Drags Miley Cyrus On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj is back with Queen Radio, and she's not holding anything back. In celebration of her new single, "Megatron," Minaj aired a new episode of her Beats 1 radio show on Friday (June 21), where she called out Miley Cyrus and compared her to raw meat.

"Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens," Nicki said. The rapper was referencing her brief 2015 beef with the star, which resulted in Nicki's infamous, "Miley, what's good?" line at the MTV Video Music Awards. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason," she added.

Nicki also took it a step further by alleging that Miley had a sexual relationship with Mill Will Made-It. "I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's d*ck in the studio," she continued. "Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b***hes wanna be Nicki."

As previously noted, Nicki and Miley's feud dates back to 2015, but it was recently reignited after Cyrus released her newest track, "Cattitude." The single included the lyric, "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," which suggested that Miley was siding with Cardi B in their 2018 beef..

In addition to her comments about Miley, Nicki also welcomed Trina and Blac Chyna on her show. She also revealed that she and her boyfriend have obtained a marriage license. Check out the reactions on Twitter below.

Lupe Fiasco Holds Down Longtime Friend Chill With Unreleased Gem "Run Game" (Video)

Nearly a year after the release of his latest album Drogas Wave, Lupe Fiasco has returned with the visuals for a record called “Run Game.” The track is part of a compilation of unreleased songs that will all be released on Chill’s Spotlight, which was created by 1st and 15th Entertainment.

Initially, “Run Game” was made near the beginning of Lupe’s career—circa 2006. “We recorded this single back when I was just starting out,” Fiasco said in a statement. “Chill was heavily involved in the early days of my career, and I’m glad he’s highlighting it with this new project.”

In the visuals, a budding young rapper gets a first eye look at the luxurious trappings of the music industry. Like party nights at the studio, fancy cars and beautiful women. His life completely transforms from the moment he puts on these black sun glasses on he finds at his humble home. The feel of the video is reminiscent of the early 2000’s, from its fashion to its aesthetic—it definitely brings back the nostalgia of those days.

Lupe has been working with Charles “Chill” Patton since he was 17 years-old. “I first started working with Lupe when he was about 17, I had just gotten off the Up in Smoke tour and he was hanging with some cats I knew” Chill said. “I heard Lu in the studio and it was some of the hottest shit I ever heard. I immediately grabbed him and put him in some cyphers, and everything took off from there.”

In an interview with VIBE earlier this year, Lupe revealed that Patton has still been managing his career despite being in prison since his 2006 album The Cool. He admitted the arrangement made certain things difficult, but he's  still comfortable with the decision because of all Patton has done for him.

"I’m a loyal dude, man. Chill has done a lot for me so we are family from the streets to the music business, to the corporate business, everything planned. If it wasn't for him I would not have this entrepreneurial [spirit]," Lupe said. "There is no way to pay that back, so my loyalty to him is kind of unquestioned, and whatever that means for monetary success is negligible."

Watch the video for “Run Game” above.

Grand Opening Of Shaquille's At L.A. Live
Shaquille O'Neal Expresses Interest In Buying Reebok

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many investments, and he plans to build upon his business resume by entertaining interest in buying Reebok. According to "CNBC Make It," the retired NBA player shared his desire, coming full circle since his 1992 lucrative partnership when he was first in the league.

"Well, [Authentic Brands Group, one of the companies] I'm involved in, we just bought Sports Illustrated but I would love to purchase Reebok," he said. O'Neal mentioned after Adidas purchased the company in 2005, he believes the mega-sportswear outlet "diluted" Reebok to the point where it felt nonexistent. "I want to bring them back to basketball and to fitness," he added. Over 20 years ago, O'Neal and Reebok debuted the Shaq Attaq sneaker, which featured O'Neal's "Dunkman" logo that has been etched on his apparel. The partnership also spawned the Shaqnosis kicks.

According to USA Today, O'Neal's investments and endorsements span over 50 brands including IcyHot, Burger King, Papa John's, and Gold Bond. His portfolio also includes recognizable clientele like Google, Apple, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme adding to his reported net worth of over $400 million since 2016, Forbes reports.

"I'm going to invest in things that are going to change people's lives," he previously said, noting that his "style" of investing is "very simple."

