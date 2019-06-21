Report: Grand Jury Indicts Cardi B Over Strip Club Brawl
A grand jury has reportedly indicted Cardi B over a brawl at a strip club, ABC News reports.
Per a source for the news organization, "The charges were not immediately clear. The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment Tuesday afternoon." The rapper faced misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges after two women who worked at a strip club in NYC accused the "Press" rapper of being involved in a personal attack on them last year. Cardi reportedly claims that one of the women was sleeping with her husband, rapper Offset.
"Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients and is being called to justice for her crimes,” a lawyer for the women said last year. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks. But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes."
Cardi previously rejected a plea deal from the Queens District Attorney's office, which hinted at a larger charge if her case was taken to a grand jury.
This is a developing story.