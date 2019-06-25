Cardi B Arraigned In Court After Grand Jury Indictment
Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty In Strip Club Fight Case

June 25, 2019 - 5:54 pm by VIBE Staff

Cardi B reportedly pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges in connection to an alleged fight that took place at a New York City strip club, Reuters reports. The rapper appeared in at the New York Supreme Court in Queens on Tuesday (June 25).

The plea comes shortly after the "Press" artist was indicted for the alleged incident. As previously reported, Cardi is accused of facilitating a hit on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York in Aug. 2018. According to reports, Cardi ordered to associates to attack the two women with bottles and chairs.

Following her indictment, Cardi B participated in the 2019 BET Experience, where she told fans that she would not be going to prison. "I ain’t going to jail," she told the audience. "F **k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!"

 

