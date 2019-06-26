Cardi B Stands Trial In New "Press" Music Video
Cardi B is taking major risks in her new music video. The Bronx native released the visuals for her latest single, "Press" on Wednesday (June 26), and she managed to fit a murder trial and choreographed, naked sequence all into a three-minute video.
The Jora Frantzis-directed video appears to open with Cardi committing a heinous crime. She then finds herself being interrogated by police and standing trial. That's when things start getting interesting. As she stands before a jury in an all-white outfit, the video also cuts to another scene where a visibly, nipple-less Cardi and her minions dance in the street. By the end of the video, Cardi makes one final order, which results in a courtroom full of dead people.
Interestingly enough, Cardi is currently dealing with legal issues in her real life. The rapper recently pleaded not guilty to allegedly ordered a hit on two bartenders at a New York strip club last year. Let's hope that case doesn't end like the one in this video.
Watch the visuals for "Press" above.