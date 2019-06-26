Mary J. Blige has no more time for pain or drama. Following her recent career high – being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards – MJB is now opening up about her personal life and how she is embracing life as a single woman.

In a new interview with People, Blige got candid about her public divorce from her former manager and spouse, Kendu Isaacs. She revealed that despite all of the drama that ensued after she filed for divorce in 2016, she has learned to be "very content" and "happy with myself."

"I learned to be happy with just Mary, just enjoying my own company, me by myself most of the time. I’m grateful," she added.

While Mary has only officially been a single woman since June 2018, she unveiled that a lot of potential suitors have been lining up to get to know her. "There’s a lot," she said when asked about the men vying love. "But I’m very selective. I’ve been in a bad relationship. So if it’s not worth it, it’s not worth it."

In the meantime, MJB suggests she is just trying "to keep my mind positive" and focus on the positives. "I stay working out, I try to eat right and treat people right," she continued. "I have fun too, don’t get it twisted, I go out with my friends, I laugh, I joke, I have wine. I do all of that."

She added: "It’s not easy, it’s hard doing the right thing all the time, but if this is going to keep me out of trouble, I choose this. I don’t let anything get the best of me."