Cardi B Stands Trial In New "Press" Music Video

June 26, 2019 - 10:35 am by VIBE Staff

Cardi B is taking major risks in her new music video. The Bronx native released the visuals for her latest single, "Press" on Wednesday (June 26), and she managed to fit a murder trial and choreographed, naked sequence all into a three-minute video.

The Jora Frantzis-directed video appears to open with Cardi committing a heinous crime. She then finds herself being interrogated by police and standing trial. That's when things start getting interesting. As she stands before a jury in an all-white outfit, the video also cuts to another scene where a visibly, nipple-less Cardi and her minions dance in the street. By the end of the video, Cardi makes one final order, which results in a courtroom full of dead people.

Interestingly enough, Cardi is currently dealing with legal issues in her real life. The rapper recently pleaded not guilty to allegedly ordered a hit on two bartenders at a New York strip club last year. Let's hope that case doesn't end like the one in this video.

Watch the visuals for "Press" above.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

2014 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Theo Wargo

Eminem's Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Dies At Age 67

Eminem's biological father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., has passed away, TMZ reports. He was reportedly 67 years old at the time of his death.

It is unclear when Mathers passed away at this time. TMZ reports Mathers died in his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana after suffering from an apparent heart attack.

Eminem's mother, Debbie reportedly married Mathers Jr. when she was 15 and he was 22. They had Em two years later. Shortly after, the couple reportedly split, leaving Eminem and his mom to move in with her family in Detroit while Mathers moved to California.

Eminem has been very vocal about his broken relationship with his father. He frequently rapped about him on songs like "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet." The rapper also opened up about his dad in previous interviews, saying that he wrote several letters to him and attempted to call him, but never heard back from him.

In 2002, Bruce published a letter addressed to his son in The Daily Mirror, explaining why he left his family. He claimed Em's mother drove him away.

Eminem has not commented on the passing of his father.

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

Mary J. Blige Talks Life After Divorce: "I'm Happy With Myself"

Mary J. Blige has no more time for pain or drama. Following her recent career high – being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards – MJB is now opening up about her personal life and how she is embracing life as a single woman.

In a new interview with People, Blige got candid about her public divorce from her former manager and spouse, Kendu Isaacs. She revealed that despite all of the drama that ensued after she filed for divorce in 2016, she has learned to be "very content" and "happy with myself."

"I learned to be happy with just Mary, just enjoying my own company, me by myself most of the time. I’m grateful," she added.

While Mary has only officially been a single woman since June 2018, she unveiled that a lot of potential suitors have been lining up to get to know her. "There’s a lot," she said when asked about the men vying love. "But I’m very selective. I’ve been in a bad relationship. So if it’s not worth it, it’s not worth it."

In the meantime, MJB suggests she is just trying "to keep my mind positive" and focus on the positives. "I stay working out, I try to eat right and treat people right," she continued. "I have fun too, don’t get it twisted, I go out with my friends, I laugh, I joke, I have wine. I do all of that."

She added: "It’s not easy, it’s hard doing the right thing all the time, but if this is going to keep me out of trouble, I choose this. I don’t let anything get the best of me."

Continue Reading
elle-varner-GettyImages-1157852313-1561527719
Aaron J. Thornton

Elle Varner Hopes ‘Ellevation’ EP “Heals And Uplifts People”

Elle Varner is hoping that her Ellevation EP will be therapeutic for fans. The nine-track project, which is set to drop on July 12, comes seven years after Varner’s Perfectly Imperfect debut and features guest appearances from Wale and Rhapsody.

“There’s soo much I’ve wanted to communicate and express over these last few years and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through my music,” Varner revealed last Thursday (June 20) in a candid Instagram post. “God continues to amaze me in the way that he has transformed so much of my pain and trauma into power and triumph. I pray that this record heals and uplifts people the way that it has been a part of my healing and #Ellevation.”

In closing, Varner added that she’s grateful to “everyone who has been a part of this journey and this music,” especially fans “who have stood by me through it all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

There’s soo much I’ve wanted to communicate and express over these last few years and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through my music. God continues to amaze me in the way that he has transformed so much of my pain and trauma into power and triumph. I pray that this record heals and uplifts people the way that it has been a part of my healing and #Ellevation ❤️. I’m grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey and this music! And especially grateful to the fans who have stood by me through it all ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽. “Ellevation” July 12th #linkinbio

A post shared by Elle Varner (@ellevarner) on Jun 20, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

Last September, Varner released the EP’s lead single, “Loving U Blind.” The singer-songwriter dropped the Wale-assisted follow-up single, “Pour Me,” this past January.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Features

1d ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions

Music News

1d ago

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline Inaugural Day N Vegas Fest