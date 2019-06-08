Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise
From left, honorees Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise pose together at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Central Park Five Presented With Courage Award At ACLU Luncheon

June 8, 2019 - 2:54 pm by Desire Thompson

Tearful and profound, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were presented with the Roger Baldwin Courage Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

The ceremony took place on Friday (June 6) with actor Michael B. Jordan presenting the men with the honor during the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon, Associated Press reports. Since the release of the Ava DuVernay-directed film, When They See Us, the men have been praised for their bravery after they were wrongfully convicted of a rape they didn't commit. The inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award was named after the ACLU's co-founder and its first executive director.

"It's dangerous in America when you're living in a black body," Jordan said before presenting the award. "The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time."

"I'm not ashamed to cry in front of you," Salaam said. Then men were between 13 and 16 years old when they were wrongfully convicted. "Our story is a story of an egregious miscarriage of justice."

See more photos from the event below.

Chris-Brown-Drake-Song-Reactions-2
Getty Images

Chris Brown And Drake's "No Guidance" Collab Proves They Make A Good R&B Team

Chris Brown dropped another track from his upcoming Indigo album featuring Drake, officially reminding us of their sonic chemistry.

Released over the weekend, "No Guidance" leaves the two fawning over a special lady. Paired with production from Boi-1da, the track stays in the lane of haunted yet seductive R&B. The track is their first collaboration since Nicki Minaj's 2014 hit "Only" which also featured Lil Wayne.

Previously, the artists had a rocky relationship but also brought us other minor collabs like Drake's guest feature on Brown's "Deuces (Remix)" in 2010. Brown and Drake ended their so-called beef last year when Drizzy brought out the entertainer during his Scorpion tour stop in Los Angeles.

Indigo marks Brown's latest trek into the oh-so-many songs album formula with 37 tracks. His previous project Heartbreak on A Full Moon included a total of 45 tracks. The method worked with singles like "Pills & Automobiles," "Party" and "Privacy" helping the album reach double platinum status.

Rap-Up notes Indiago was previously expected on June 21 but will arrive June 28. The album also features collabs from H.E.R., Juvenile, Justin Bieber, Tank and Trey Songz. Recently released tracks like "Wobble Up" and "Undecided" will also be on the album.

"No Guidance" has gotten generally positive reviews and racked up a million views on YouTube in a matter of hours. Fans also praised their chemistry on social media.

urm excuse me, how can drake and chris brown just drop a banger like that. no guidance is getting repeated all 2019.

— A (@aliyahmariabee) June 8, 2019

Chris Brown and Drake in the studio before recording No Guidance pic.twitter.com/uWGfpYyqmc

— black_dapper 🇨🇲🔥 (@Poki237) June 7, 2019

https://twitter.com/JesusCabrales33/status/1136897343712661505

Drake and Chris Brown on this new Jawn.... #noguidance pic.twitter.com/HbCwfboUsQ

— Raps In 6ix (@champagneayrii) June 7, 2019

Chris Brown did it...Drake did it...They did it... pic.twitter.com/SOFDypnErX

— NO GUIDANCE "mGIANT"🇨🇮 (@messiftbreezy) June 8, 2019

Chris Brown, Drake and Boi-1nda meeting up to record No Guidance pic.twitter.com/QraALZHMfy

— y'all lil niggas got a permit? (@xharambae) June 8, 2019

I wanna have Chris Brown's children. Periodddddd pic.twitter.com/NoN5zfLfbl

— ♓ (@GMarieTee) June 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/PromotionBreezy/status/1137384017798582273

No Guidance - Chris Brown ft Drake pic.twitter.com/zOtq6yNmfc

— Chrisante Ndahayo (@chryzante) June 8, 2019

Stream "No Guidance" and see the full tracklist for Indigo below.

1. “Indigo” 2. “Back to Love” 3. “Come Together” (feat. H.E.R.) 4. “Temporary Lover” (feat. Lil Jon) 5. “Emerald” (feat. Juvenile and Juicy J) 6. “Burgundy” 7. “Red” 8. “All I Want Is” (feat. Tyga) 9. “Wobble Up” (feat. Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy) 10. “Keep A Stack” (feat. Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas) 11. “Heat” (feat. Gunna) 12. “No Guidance” (feat. Drake) 13. “Girl of My Dreams” 14. “Natural Disaster” 15. “Aura” 16. “Don’t Check On Me” (feat. Justin Bieber and Ink) 17. “Sorry Enough” 18. “Juice” 19. “Cheetah” 20. “Undecided” 21. “BP” 22. “No Judgement” 23. “Side Ni**a” 24. “Throw It Back” 25. “All On Me” 26. “Sexy” (feat. Trey Songz) 27. “Let’s Smoke” 28. “Early On” (feat. Tank) 29. “You Like That” 30. “Troubled Waters” 31. “Take A Risk” 32. “Lurkin” (feat. Tory Lanez) 33. “Trust Issues” 34. “Actin”

BONUS 35. “Part of the Plan” 36. “Play Catch Up” 37. “Dear God”

Common Opens Up About Drake Beef: "That Beef Was Real For Me And Real For Him"

Drake's career, while it's been full of chart-topping hits, has also consisted of feuds with fellow rappers. The Toronto native has gotten tangled up in beefs with the likes of Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and Pusha T, the former two of which have since been resolved. While it may not apply to his rap beef with Push, Champagne Papi has made it a habit squash any issues he's had with artists in the path. Common is among that list of rappers who've resolved their issues with Drake. Common appeared on REAL 92.3 Big Boys' Neighborhood and opened up about how the two emcees settled their issues.

“When we had that beef, that beef was for real for me. It was real for him," Common revealed at the 20:05 mark in the interview. “We saw each other at the Grammys and it was like a little tension, and then it was just like a real honest talk that we had about like his respect for me. I was letting him know I thought he was a really dope and talented artist and we just squashed it then.”

The father of one then went on to say that he appreciated how the 32-year-old handled the situation. “It was like, what are we even beefing over at this point. This ain't where we want our lives to go, so let me just chill out on that. So I gotta give him a lot of respect ‘cause he handled that like a grown man should. He looked me in my eye and told me, ‘Look, I really respect your music.’ I felt bad when he was dissing me.”

The beef between the two started with Common's 2011 record, "Sweet," which fans felt made references to the Scorpion artist. Common later confirmed on Sway in the Morning that it was about him. Later, Drake's rebuttal came in the form of his verse on "Stay Schemin," to which Common responded with verses of his own on the same beat. With his issues with Common, Meek and Brown resolved the only one truly left is his with Pusha's. Is it too much to ask for the two to squash so the world can get a record from the two that's on par with "Going Bad"?

2019 NBA Finals - Game Three
Getty Images

Wife Of Warriors Owner Nicole Curran Explains Beyonce Incident

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, received backlash this week after fans caught a glimpse of her appearing to lean over Beyonce during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After receiving death threats, Curran is explaining what really happened between her and Beyonce.

Curran reportedly spoke to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne about the incident. The interaction reportedly came after Curran asked if Jay-Z and Bey wanted any drinks. She leaned over to hear Hov over the noisy crowd.

"She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night. This morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop," Shelburne shared on Twitter. "There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

Check out Curran's account of the situation, as told by Shelburne.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

